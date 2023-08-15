Asian Stocks Advance After US Tech Shares Gain: Markets Wrap
Asian shares were poised for a mixed opening, with the region’s focus turning to China’s growing signs of economic malaise after the tech sector led US stocks higher overnight.
Shares moved higher Australia and Japan, where earlier official data showed that the economy expanded more than expected, a signal of resilience. South Korea is shut for a holiday.
Futures for Hong Kong stocks slipped, while a gauge of Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong slumped again on Monday and is now the worst performer this month among 92 global equity measures tracked by Bloomberg. US equity futures edged higher.
Treasury yields steadied in early trading in Asia. The policy sensitive two-year had advanced for the fourth day to approach 5% on Monday, while the 10-year climbed to the highest since November. Traders betting that interest rates in the US will remain higher than inflation far into the future had driven 10-year real yields to a 14-year high. This spurred gains for the dollar against some of its major peers and emerging market currencies.
Investors will also be monitoring the decision by the People’s Bank of China on its medium-term lending facility later Tuesday. The central bank is likely to keep the MLF steady at 2.65%, but that wouldn’t mean it’s finished loosening policy as the economy needs more support, according to David Qu at Bloomberg Economics.
Other data on Tuesday, including retail sales and industrial production, will shed further light on the state of the Chinese economy.
The offshore yuan was little changed after touching its weakest level this year on Monday. Other woes include missed payments by one of the nation’s largest private wealth managers, unprecedented losses at China-focused hedge funds and the threat of deflation. While that’s intensifying pressure on policymakers to act, so far investors have been underwhelmed by Beijing’s measures to shore up the economy.
“The more days that go by without a comprehensive fiscal stimulus plan the more clear it becomes there will not be one,” Brad Bechtel, a Jefferies strategist said of China’s central bank. “The big bazooka is not coming.”
In light trading overnight, tech stocks had their best day in two weeks as traders weighed the prospect of a soft landing for the US economy. The Nasdaq 100 rose as AI-favorite Nvidia Corp. and other technology giants drove Monday’s advance. Smaller stocks were under pressure Monday, with the Russell 2000 touching the lowest in a month.
Even as Wall Street looks subdued during the usual August lull, tension is building in China’s financial markets as red flags pop up throughout the world’s second-biggest economy, but particularly in the long-troubled property sector. Debt concerns at developer Country Garden Holdings Co. saw its shares plunge 18% after closing below HK$1 for the first time ever last week.
Focus later this week will be on minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting as traders seek clues on the central bank’s next move. Investors who’d bet on a pivot to easier policy this year are having to adjust their bets as officials signal they will keep interest rates higher for longer.
Also in emerging markets, Argentina’s already-distressed debt sagged after a populist who vowed to burn down the central bank won surprisingly strong support in a primary vote. Its under siege government submitted to a 18% currency devaluation.
Elsewhere, oil held onto Monday’s losses as concerns around the health of the Chinese economy gained traction and the dollar strengthened. Gold steadied.
Corporate Highlights:
- Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. plunged by a record on concern that its power lines may be linked to the deadly Maui wildfires.
- US Steel Corp. surged after the company got a rival $7.8 billion takeover offer from Esmark Inc. following peer Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s unsolicited bid.
- Tesla Inc. slipped , triggering a selloff for other producers of electric vehicles, after it rolled out a new round of price cuts in China.
- Nikola Corp. plummeted after the manufacturer announced it will recall trucks and temporarily stop sales after several battery fires.
Key events this week:
- China medium-term lending, retail sales, industrial production, fixed-asset investment, FX net settlement, Tuesday
- Japan industrial production, Tuesday
- UK jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday
- US retail sales, empire manufacturing, business inventories, cross-border investment, Tuesday
- Reserve Bank of Australia policy minutes, Tuesday
- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari speaks, Tuesday
- China property prices, Wednesday
- Eurozone industrial production, GDP, Wednesday
- UK CPI, Wednesday
- US FOMC minutes, housing starts, industrial production, Wednesday
- US initial jobless claims, US Conf. Board leading index, Thursday
- Eurozone CPI, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:00 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2%
- Japan’s Topix rose 0.6%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0908
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 145.45 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2774 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6488
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $29,407.78
- Ether rose 0.1% to $1,845.37
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.20%
- Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.620%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.27%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
- Spot gold was little changed
