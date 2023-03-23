Asian Equities Trim Declines; Dollar Extends Fall: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks projected relative calm Thursday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen rattled US bank shares and the Federal Reserve pushed back against bets for interest rate cuts this year.
Benchmark indexes trimmed losses in Japan, South Korea and Australia, while key gauges in Hong Kong and Shanghai eked out small gains. US equity futures edged higher in a sign of easing concerns.
Weakness in the dollar, which extended its run of declines sixth day, was seen softening the blow in Asia, particularly in emerging markets.
Government bond yields in the region opened lower, with drops of less that 10 basis points in Australia and New Zealand following sharper moves down in rates on Treasuries Wednesday. US yields opened fractionally higher Thursday.
While markets are in a “higher volatility regime” these days with uncertainly over the outlook for rates and economic growth, a degree of moderation is possible Thursday, said John Bromhead, a strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. “I suspect now the major risk event is out of the way, risk-tone can improve through the day,” he said.
The tone in Asia was a sharp contrast that in the US on Wednesday, when traders got a double dose of stress that reversed an initial rally in shares following the Fed’s expected 25-basis-point rate hike. Yellen told lawmakers that the government wasn’t considering “blanket” deposit insurance to stabilize the banking system while Fed chief Jerome Powell said he was prepared to keep raising rates until inflation shows signs of cooling.
In a broad-based selloff, the S&P 500 dropped 1.7%. All 22 stocks in the KBW Bank Index retreated, with the measure of US financial heavyweights down almost 5%. Treasury two-year yields plunged 23 basis points and a dollar gauge retreated in its longest losing streak since April 2021.
The swap market shows about a one-in-two chance that Fed officials will add another 25 basis points to their benchmark in May. Despite this and Powell’s guidance, expectations for cuts deepened, with the market suggesting that the effective fed funds rate will drop to around 4.2% in December.
“I would not expect the market to take these rate cuts out in the near term and could very well price in more cuts if the data deteriorates from here,” Matthew Hornbach, global head of macro strategy at Morgan Stanley, told Bloomberg Television.
Powell himself, though, said in response to questioning that officials “just don’t” see cuts this year and that they will raise higher than expected if that is needed. “Rate cuts are not in our base case,” he said.
Key events this week:
- Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday
- BOE interest rate decision, Thursday
- Swiss National Bank rate decision and press conference, Thursday
- US new home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies to a House Appropriations subcommittee, Thursday
- Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, Friday
- US durable goods, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 11:21 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%.
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.4%
- Japan’s Topix fell 0.5%
- South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.1%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.7%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.2%
- The Shanghai Composite rose 0.1%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%
- The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0890
- The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 130.81 per dollar
- The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.8489 per dollar
- The Australian dollar rose 0.5% to $0.6721
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $27,320.48
- Ether was little changed at $1,739.08
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.46%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 3.31%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.1% to $70.12 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
