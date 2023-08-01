Asian Equities Advance Ahead of RBA, China Data : Markets Wrap

In corporate news, Exxon Mobil Corp. climbed as Bloomberg News reported it’s in talks with Tesla Inc., Ford Motor Co. and other automakers about supplying them with lithium. SoFi Technologies Inc. surged 20% as the online bank raised its revenue guidance. Yellow Corp., which hauls about 15% of major companies’ so-called less-than-truckload shipments, soared after ceasing operations and telling union leaders that it plans to file for bankruptcy.