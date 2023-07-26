Asia Stocks Fall As Traders Trim Risks Before Fed: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia fell Wednesday as investors trimmed their positions to reduce risk ahead of the Federal Reserve’s rate decision with Chinese equity markets eating into Tuesday’s gains.
Hong Kong stocks declined, with technology shares falling over 1%. Equities were also lower in Japan and South Korea. SK Hynix Inc. erased an earlier advance, after the supplier of memory chips to Apple Inc. reported better-than-expected revenue. The shares are now headed for the sixth straight day of losses.
Australian stocks advanced after inflation came in line with estimates. The Australian dollar fell along with yields on the government bonds across tenors.
While Chinese assets rallied following the Politburo meeting Monday, investors continue to wait for Beijing to deliver more tangible support for the economy amid concern that debt and demographics constraints will weigh on growth.
In a reminder of the opaqueness of government actions, China removed its foreign minister following just seven months in the job after he disappeared from public view in June. It also named Pan Gongsheng as central bank governor.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 closed Tuesday at its highest since April 2022, the Nasdaq 100 outperformed and the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its 12th straight advance — the longest winning run in over six years — as the Conference Board’s US consumer confidence index climbed to a two-year high. Big tech led equity gains, with traders counting on the earnings season to see whether the enthusiasm around artificial intelligence will justify this year’s market advance.
The dollar inched up, while the yen slightly weakened past 141 to the dollar. Yields on the two-year Treasury, which are more sensitive to imminent Fed moves, edged marginally ahead.
In the approach to the Fed’s decision, strong consumer confidence data bolstered the soft-landing narrative for the US economy — while suggesting policymakers aren’t done with their inflation fight yet. Rates on swap contracts continued to price in a quarter percentage-point Fed hike later on Wednesday, with an additional 12.5 basis point increase factored in by year-end. That indicates a 50% likelihood of another quarter-point move.
Existing economic data still make the Fed officials “a little nervous” although the numbers are showing things are going in the right direction, according to Ann Miletti, head of active equity at Allspring Global Investments. “They still fear that if they release the pressure too early, things could go back in the opposite direction,” she said on Bloomberg Radio. “I just don’t think they’re willing to take that risk.”
Earnings Tests
In late trading in the US, a $210 billion exchange-traded fund tracking the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) climbed as Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. reported revenue that beat analysts’ expectations. Microsoft Corp. posted tepid sales growth, while Texas Instruments Inc. gave a lukewarm forecast.
There are so many bulls in the US stock market that any disappointment on the economy or earnings poses a risk to the rally, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists. Investor exposure to the S&P 500 remains extended and one-sided, even after bullish momentum has waned in recent weeks, a team including Chris Montagu said.
Given that Wall Street had set a low bar coming into the reporting season, roughly 80% of the companies have thus far beaten profit estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Meanwhile in commodities, oil slipped Wednesday after recent gains amid tighter supplies and optimism that China’s government will boost the country’s economy. Gold was little changed.
Key events this week:
- US new home sales, Wednesday
- FOMC rate decision, Fed Chair Powell news conference, Wednesday
- China industrial profits, Thursday
- ECB rate decision, Thursday
- US GDP, durable goods orders, initial jobless claims, wholesale inventories, Thursday
- Japan Tokyo CPI, Friday
- BOJ rate decision, Friday
- Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Friday
- US consumer income, employment cost index, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:57 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%
- Japan’s Topix was little changed
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.3%
- The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.4%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%
- The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1039
- The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 141.16 per dollar
- The offshore yuan fell 0.3% to 7.1563 per dollar
- The Australian dollar fell 0.6% to $0.6750
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $29,138.62
- Ether fell 0.4% to $1,854.05
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.89%
- Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.465%
- Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.02%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $79.31 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
