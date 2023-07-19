Asia Stocks Rise In Wake Of US Rally; Kiwi Climbs: Markets Wrap

Markets in the US closed near session highs on Tuesday, as results from Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley bolstered bank shares and a rally in equities linked to artificial intelligence resumed. Both the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose for a second day, while the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed, up more than 1% for a seventh-day of gains, its longest winning streak in more than two years.