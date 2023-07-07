Shares Drop in Asia After Treasury Yields Spike: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Shares fell across Asia after stronger-than-expected private hiring data in the US roiled equities on Wall Street and pushed up Treasury yields.
An Asian equity gauge slid for a third day with the biggest declines in Australia and for Hong Kong technology firms. US equity futures edged lower following losses of 0.8% for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 benchmarks Thursday as investor focus turns to Friday’s critical nonfarm payrolls numbers.
ADP Research Institute data showed US companies added the most jobs in more than a year in June, underscoring the inflationary threat from the strong labor market.
Samsung Electronics Co. dropped in Seoul after reporting its biggest decline in quarterly revenue since at least 2009. Japanese drug maker Eisai Co. was the biggest contributor to losses in the Topix index on concern over adoption risks for its Alzheimer’s drug, even after the medication received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
Treasuries extended losses in Asia with the policy sensitive two-year yield breaking above 5%, while that on the 10-year note hovered near the highest since March. The two-year yield jumped as much as 17 basis points Thursday following the ADP report and data showing the service sector expanded in June at the fastest pace in four months.
The slide in Treasuries reverberated across Asia, with Australia’s 10-year yield climbing to 4.28%, the highest since 2014. New Zealand’s bond yields also jumped.
Currencies were mixed in Asian trading after the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose to the highest level in about four weeks Thursday. The yen was little changed after rising against all its Group-of-10 peers in the prior session, supported by comments from the Bank of Japan about a “balanced” approach toward yield-curve control.
The offshore yuan traded in a narrow range after the People’s Bank of China ramped up support for the currency again through its daily fixing.
Fed Outlook
Swap contracts linked to the Federal Reserve’s future policy decisions almost fully price in a quarter-point interest-rate hike by July 26 and show a growing likelihood of an additional move by year-end. This expectation for higher rates is reinforcing bets on tighter monetary policy globally as central banks struggle to rein in inflation.
Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan voiced her concerns on Thursday that inflation was still running too hot and more tightening was needed. Stocks have been losing ground in July after a strong first half of the year as hawkishness from central banks dams hopes of a soft landing for the global economy.
Some, however, see the Fed’s 2% inflation target as potentially making things worse.
If they don’t reconsider it “in light of what’s happening in the world today, they could really cause some serious problems with both the real estate and the banking markets,” Carol Pepper, chief executive of Pepper International, said on Bloomberg Television. It’s “unrealistic” to be aiming for inflation at such a low level at this point in the cycle, she said.
Traders will be on tenterhooks for Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls and unemployment reports to see if they reinforce or reduce pressure on the Fed to raise rates soon. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg are expecting figures to moderate. Earlier this week, minutes from the Fed’s June meeting showed division among policymakers over the decision to pause rate hikes.
In Asia, investors will be monitoring any stimulus decision by the Chinese government. The country is at a critical stage of economic recovery and industrial upgrading, Premier Li said in an event on Thursday. He pledged to “spare no time” in implementing a batch of targeted policies to strengthen the country’s economic recovery.
Investors in Chinese assets will also be watching the meeting of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing for any signs of improvement in the frayed trade ties of the two superpowers.
Elsewhere, oil headed for a second weekly gain after OPEC+ leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia tightened supplies and US crude stockpiles fell. Gold steadied Friday, but remained on track for a fourth consecutive weekly loss.
Key Events This Week:
- US unemployment rate, nonfarm payrolls, Friday
- ECB’s Christine Lagarde addresses an event in France, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets today:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:33 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%
- Japan’s Topix index fell 0.6%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.6%
- China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 1.8%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0888
- The Japanese yen was unchanged at 144.07 per dollar
- The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.2477 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6632
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $30,030.56
- Ether fell 1.8% to $1,848.66
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.04%
- Japan’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 0.430%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 14 basis points to 4.27%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
- Spot gold was little changed
