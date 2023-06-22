Asia Stocks Muted as Investors Weigh Rates Outlook: Markets Wrap

Traders are betting the Bank of England will have to accelerate the pace of interest-rate hikes after data Wednesday showed inflation remained at 8.7%, higher than expected for a fourth month. While the BOE is seen raising rates by 25 basis points to 4.75%, the risk of a larger half-point increase is growing. Traders also lifted expectations for the terminal rate to 6%, which would be the highest since the turn of the century. Two-year gilt yields rose to levels last seen in 2008.