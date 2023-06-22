Asia Stocks Muted as Investors Weigh Rates Outlook: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks traded within tight ranges Thursday following another decline on Wall Street as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stuck to the script of higher interest rates to tame inflation.
Gains for Japanese and South Korean stocks dragged a gauge of the region’s equities higher, offsetting a drop for Australian shares. Markets in Hong Kong, mainland China and Taiwan are closed for holidays, reducing activity in region.
Futures contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were little changed after the two benchmarks fell for a third consecutive session Wednesday as investors rethink the bullish spirits unleashed by last week’s Fed rate pause.
Powell renewed his warning that higher rates were needed, telling Congress during his semi-annual report that two more rate hikes this year was “a pretty good guess.” Separately, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he supported holding the central bank’s target-rate level while noting the “bar to justify further rate hikes is higher than it was a few months ago.” Chicago Fed chief Austan Goolsbee said the decision to hold rates steady last week was a “close call.”
“The markets are out of step with the inflation narrative,” said Lucy Meagher, an investment adviser for Evans and Partners, who expects rates to stay higher for longer than market pricing currently reflects. “A lot of companies with pricing power are lifting prices in excess of costs and that has implications for inflation and its stickiness.”
Treasury yields were broadly flat in Asian trading after shorter maturity yields rose as Powell’s signal of higher rates fanned recession worries. The rise in short-dated yields pushed the inversion of a key segment of the yield curve to a full percentage point for the first time since March.
Australia’s 10-year yield fell three basis points, while New Zealand’s yield of the same maturity moved six basis points higher. Currencies for the two countries also made small advances against the greenback. The yen strengthened slightly but remained close to 142 per dollar. The Bloomberg dollar index fell slightly.
The hawkish Fed signaling has combined with crowded bullish positioning, narrow breadth and stretched valuations to sap investor enthusiasm for the second-quarter stock rally. The market’s fear gauge, the Cboe Volatility Index or VIX, was strangely placid, dropping to the lowest since January 2020.
“The positioning and the chasing is no longer likely to be the big tailwind that it was for the last six or seven weeks,” Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital, said on Bloomberg Television before Powell’s speech. “That’s why, things go parabolic, they don’t do so in perpetuity.”
Other central banks will also be in focus Thursday for markets, with a wave of decisions spanning Asia and Europe. Among them, policymakers are seen keeping rates on hold in Philippines and Indonesia and raising them in Switzerland, Norway and the UK.
Traders are betting the Bank of England will have to accelerate the pace of interest-rate hikes after data Wednesday showed inflation remained at 8.7%, higher than expected for a fourth month. While the BOE is seen raising rates by 25 basis points to 4.75%, the risk of a larger half-point increase is growing. Traders also lifted expectations for the terminal rate to 6%, which would be the highest since the turn of the century. Two-year gilt yields rose to levels last seen in 2008.
Turkey’s decision holds a notable place on the calendar, with analysts unanimous the central bank will raise rates for the first time in more than two years after two former Wall Street bankers are now at the controls of the economy.
Elsewhere, crude was steady after climbing above $72 a barrel on Wednesday. Bitcoin held gains after jumping past $30,000 for the first time since April amid speculation over BlackRock Inc.’s surprising filing for a US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.
