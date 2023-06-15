Asia Stocks Rise As Fed Holds, China Cuts Key Rate: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks climbed Thursday after the Federal Reserve paused its monetary tightening and China’s central bank cut a key lending rate to boost China’s economy.
Hong Kong’s benchmark index advanced about 1% while Australian shares gained and Japanese equities fluctuated. The dollar inched up and the offshore yuan extended losses. Treasury yields ticked higher.
The S&P 500 had gained just 0.1% on Wednesday after Fed chief Jerome Powell said nearly all Fed officials expected it would be appropriate to raise interest rates “somewhat further” in 2023. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%, bringing its gain since the start of the year to 37%.
With a pause and hawkish outlook from the Fed widely anticipated, focus in the Asian trading session is swinging to China. The People’s Bank of China cutting its medium-term lending facility rate paves the way for banks to lower lending rates next week.
The PBOC’s move also forms part of broader stimulus efforts to support real estate and domestic demand. It comes ahead of retail sales and industrial output figures that are expected to show further slowing in the country’s sputtering recovery.
“The skip was expected, but I think markets are left a little confused on the dot plot and Powell’s commentary,” said Brendan McKenna, emerging markets economist and currency strategist at Wells Fargo. “We may need some clarification in the near future, and until we get that, Asia may trade a bit sideways for the time being.”
Economic troubles in New Zealand were also rippling through markets Thursday, with the nation’s sovereign bond yields falling after gross domestic product data showed the country fell into a recession in the first quarter following an aggressive run of policy tightening.
Australian 10-year yields declined, mirroring a drop in long-dated Treasuries Wednesday.
In corporate news, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rallied as the chipmaker showed off its planned line of artificial intelligence processors. Nvidia Corp. hit an all-time high, extending this year’s surge. Tesla Inc. fell, snapping its record-setting 13-day winning streak. UnitedHealth Group Inc. slumped after an executive said a recent increase in surgeries and other medical care might push expenses higher than anticipated.
Elsewhere in markets, oil extended a drop driven by a surprise jump in US crude stockpiles and the Fed’s hawkish outlook.
Key events this week:
- China property prices, retail sales, industrial production, Thursday
- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde holds press conference following the rate decision, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, retail sales, empire manufacturing, business inventories, industrial production, Thursday
- Bank of Japan rate decision, Friday
- US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 10:30 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%
- Japan’s Topix was little changed
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.8%
- The Shanghai Composite was little changed
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.3%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%
- The euro was little changed at $1.0823
- The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 140.69 per dollar
- The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.1827 per dollar
- The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $0.6785
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $25,119.21
- Ether rose 0.7% to $1,649.99
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.80%
- Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.415%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.96%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
- Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,936.54 an ounce
