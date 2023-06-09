Asia Stocks Rise as China Data Boost Stimulus Hope: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Asian equities headed for its second weekly gain, boosted by hopes for economic stimulus in China and the S&P 500 entering a bull.
Shares fluctuated in Hong Kong and edged higher Shanghai as a further drop in Chinese producer prices and tepid consumer prices bolstered speculation that the government will need offer more support.
Japanese stocks snapped a two-day decline while Australian shares rebounded after falling in the prior three sessions. South Korean equities are at the highest since June last year.
Contracts on US indexes inched lower in early trading in Asia. Government bond yields fell in Australia and New Zealand, mirroring declines in Treasury yields on Thursday.
A jump in US jobless claims to the highest since October 2021 suggests the labor market is starting to cool, which helped to fuel tech stocks. They had faced headwinds from speculation of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for longer.
The S&P 500 added 0.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3% on Thursday as chipmakers including Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. were among the biggest gainers amid the frenzy in stocks linked to artificial intelligence.
Investors are reassessing the trajectory of Fed policy after central banks in Australia and Canada this week unexpectedly raised rates. Traders had fully priced in another hike by July on Wednesday. However, Evercore ISI’s Krishna Guha said market moves based on those central bank actions should fade.
“The Fed is the price-setter here, the others are the price-takers, and we should not confuse the two,” Guha said. “They are raising rates in part because they think the Fed will hike once more and if they fail to match this they risk FX depreciation.”
Elsewhere in markets, the yen weakened slightly after a rally Thursday when data showed Japan’s economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter.
The Bloomberg Commodity Index headed for its first weekly advance since mid-April as gains in gold and iron ore helped offset a second weekly slide in oil, which shrugged off Saudi Arabia’s pledge to cut output.
The Turkish lira weakened after the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan named Hafize Gaye Erkan, a former executive of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and First Republic Bank as the new central bank governor. There are indications the new economic team is abandoning a costly intervention strategy as part of an expected turn toward more conventional policies
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 10:41 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng weas little changed
- Japan’s Topix rose 1.2%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0784
- The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 139.15 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1232 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6710
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $26,595.65
- Ether fell 0.3% to $1,848.6
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.73%
- Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.430%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 3.95%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $70.99 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
