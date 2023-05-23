US Stock Futures Rise on ‘Productive’ Debt Talks: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- US equity futures rose, Treasury yields were steady and a gauge of dollar strength inched lower after President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said they had a productive talk on the debt ceiling.
The mildly positive but cautious tone flowed through into Asian stocks, with benchmarks in Japan, South Korea and Australia opening higher Tuesday. While Biden said that he and McCarthy had agreed default was off the table in ongoing talks, investors remain on tenterhooks.
Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 increased about 0.3% while an index of Asian shares also rose 0.3%.
Yields on policy sensitive two-year Treasuries were little changed at 4.31% after short-term rates rose Monday. Australian and New Zealand government bond yields edged up.
This followed fluctuating fortunes in US markets on Monday, with the S&P 500 drifting between gains and losses before closing flat. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.3%, though chipmakers were under pressure after China said products by Micron Technology Inc. failed a cybersecurity review.
Investors will remain wary until there are clearer signs the deadlock between Democrats and Republicans may break before the government runs out of money. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the chances are “quite low” that the US can pay all its bills by mid-June.
“Right now, there’s probably going to be continued posturing by both sides, but at the end of the day, it’ll probably be resolved last minute,” Burns McKinney, senior portfolio manager at NFJ Investment Group, said on Bloomberg Television. “What we expect in the near term is heightened volatility.”
In Asia, concern is growing about China’s tepid post-pandemic recovery, which is having a negative impact on key commodity prices such as iron ore and copper. Both have both tumbled in recent trading days.
Signs of a geopolitical thaw between the regional powerhouse and the US helped lift Hong Kong stocks more than 1% on Monday, with Biden hinting about improving relations with Beijing. Futures for Hong Kong pointed higher Tuesday.
Still, Micron Technology Inc.’s stock declined after China’s cyberspace regulator said that its products failed to pass a cybersecurity review, a move that jeopardized the company’s sales in a crucial market.
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said he’s thinking of two more rate hikes this year, while Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said if the US central bank pauses next month it should signal tightening isn’t over.
Elsewhere, oil markets edged higher as traders awaited more decisive news on the US debt talks, while gold prices were steady after dipping 0.3% on Monday.
Key events this week:
- Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing & Services PMI, Tuesday
- US new home sales, Tuesday
- Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan speaks, Tuesday
- Fed issues minutes of May 2-3 policy meeting, Wednesday
- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Wednesday
- US initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday
- Interest rate decisions in Turkey, South Africa, Indonesia, South Korea, Thursday
- Tokyo CPI, Friday
- US consumer income, wholesale inventories, durable goods, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 9:25 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 was steady
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%
- Japan’s Topix index rose 0.4%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures rose 0.3%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%
- The euro was little changed at $1.0819
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 138.49 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0445 per dollar
- The Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6660
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $26,865.16
- Ether was little changed at $1,819.32
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.71%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.61%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $72.27 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
