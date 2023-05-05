Asia Stocks, US Futures Climb as Dollar Weakens: Markets Wrap

Meantime, fears about a political standoff over the US debt limit helped drive up rates on short-term Treasury bills, pushing them over 10-year yields by the most in at least three decades. The risk that Congress will fail to act drove 3-month Treasury bill yields to over 5.25%, with them hitting as much as about 2 full percentage points over 10-year yields on Thursday. That’s the most since the data compiled by Bloomberg began in 1992.