Asian Futures Are Mixed After US Equities Drift: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are set for a muted opening after US shares drifted and Treasuries gained in low volumes as investors digested mixed corporate earnings and economic data.
Contracts for equity benchmarks in Japan advanced, as did those in Australia although the country’s financial markets will be shut Tuesday for a holiday. Hong Kong stock futures dropped.
US equity futures also inched lower in early Asian trade after the S&P 500 gained just 0.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%. That extended to seven the number of trading days when the two indexes have both moved less than 1%.
The CBOE VIX index of equity volatility remained near the 17-month year low reached last week, which some strategists worry is providing a false sense of calm.
The Treasury 10-year yield fell eight basis points Monday, the biggest one-day decline since March, while the policy-sensitive two-year yield slipped nine basis points. The Bloomberg dollar index dropped.
Investors also trimmed bets on US interest-rate hikes, according to futures. Market pricing now indicates rates will sit below 4.5% by year-end after peaking in June.
“The Fed is going to continue to feel they can be restrictive as long as the economy continues to be this robust,” Shana Sissel, president and CEO of Banrion Capital Management, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “A lot of hedge funds are positioning because they think rates are going to increase. I’m in that same camp.”
The small shifts in Fed pricing underscore the lack of direction at the start of a busy week for economic data and corporate earnings. US manufacturing data was weaker than economists forecast and uncertainty over the debt ceiling persisted. Later this week, US GDP data is forecast to reveal slower growth, and the so-called core PCE deflator, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is expected to show price growth cooled.
“Economic data continues to deny investors an obvious growth or policy signal,” Dennis Debusschere, a strategist at 22V Research in New York, wrote in a research note. “Demand isn’t falling fast enough to signal an imminent recession, but there are no indications of a re-acceleration.”
The South Korean economy grew more than forecast in the first quarter, according to data released Tuesday, which gives the central bank breathing room to assesses the impact of policies on growth and inflation.
First Republic Bank plans to cut as much as a quarter of its workforce and shrink its balance sheet after deposits fell more than expected. UBS Group AG shares climbed after takeover target Credit Suisse AG reported outflows that were lower than some analysts predicted. Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. report later this week.
Key events this week:
- US new home sales, consumer confidence, Tuesday
- South Korea GDP, Tuesday
- Australia CPI, Wednesday
- Sweden rate decision, Wednesday
- Eurozone economic, consumer confidence, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday
- Bank of Japan meets on interest rates, Friday
- Euro-area GDP, Friday
- US personal income, Friday
Earnings highlights:
- Tuesday: Pepsi, General Motors, General Electric, McDonalds, Microsoft, UBS, UPS
- Wednesday: Boeing, Meta, Hilton
- Thursday: Amazon, American Airlines, Intel, Mastercard, Southwest Airlines, Hershey, Honeywell, Barclays
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:21 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%
- Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.3%
- Hang Seng futures fell 0.4%
- S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.3%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.1052
- The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 134.05 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9005 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $27,489.5
- Ether was little changed at $1,841.45
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined eight basis points to 3.49%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $78.59 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,992.11 an ounce
