Asia Stocks Decline As Tech Weighs On Wall Street: Markets Wrap

“If the Fed stays the course, broad financial conditions should continue to tighten, the economy should decelerate into recession, and stocks should trade down sharply,” wrote Chris Senyek of Wolfe Research. “On the flip side, the biggest upside risk to our bearish call remains the Fed backing off way too soon. Although, if the Fed fails to sustainably bring down inflation, the ultimate pain will likely be much worse 12-24 months down the road.”