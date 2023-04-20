Asian Shares, US Futures Fall On Rates, Earnings: Markets Wrap

The yield on the policy-sensitive two-year Treasury rose marginally in Asia after rising five basis points to the highest level in a month. The Federal Reserve said in its monthly Beige Book survey that the US economy was “little changed” but had begun to show signs of slowing. Fed Bank of New York President John Williams said the recent trend of slowing inflation continues but that price gains remain too high. Trader bets continue to lean toward a rate hike next month.