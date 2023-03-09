Asian Stocks Eke Out Gains After Choppy US Session: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Asian equities was marginally higher Thursday after a choppy US session saw major benchmarks post modest gains as investors weighed the outlook for interest rates.
Share advanced 1% in Japan, crept slightly higher in Australia and fluctuated in Hong Kong. US futures fell slightly after a report that President Joe Biden is proposing tax increases on billionaires, rich investors and corporations.
While a late-day rally on Wall Street lifted the S&P 500 into the green Wednesday, the US market has been struggling with Jerome Powell’s signaling on further rate hikes and the risk of recession. While the Federal Reserve chief told lawmakers no decision had been made on the pace of the next move, he reiterated that an acceleration in tightening was still on the table and rates may go higher than anticipated should economic data warrant.
The comments also coincided with another round of US jobs figures that came in on the hot side, bolstering bets that policymakers will remain hawkish.
China reported consumer prices that rose slower than expected in February while factory-gate prices fell. The offshore yuan remained just below the key 7 level versus the dollar.
Australian bonds rose, sending the 10-year yield down seven basis points. The nation’s currency fell slightly.
Japan’s benchmark 10-year bond yield hovered around the 0.5% ceiling set by the Bank of Japan amid pressure on the yield-curve control program and as Governor Haruhiko Kuroda began his last two-day policy meeting.
Treasuries rose fractionally in Asia, with the two-year yield ticking down to 5.05%. On Wednesday, yields on shorter-term notes continued to rise faster than longer-maturity peers, with the inversion between the 2- and 10-year yields reaching more than 110 basis points. Wagers solidly tilted toward a half-point move in March rather than a quarter-point.
Policymakers will scrutinize Friday’s jobs report for three key indicators: payrolls, wage gains and the unemployment rate. If they all point to a robust labor market — perhaps even just slightly stronger than forecast — that will be a green light to a bigger hike, likely reducing suspense in the inflation reports due next week.
The economy proved resilient to start the new year, marked by steady consumer spending and stabilizing manufacturing activity, according to the Fed’s latest Beige Book. However, the outlook going forward is less optimistic. “Amid heightened uncertainty, contacts did not expect economic conditions to improve much in the months ahead.”
Key events this week:
- US Challenger job cuts, initial jobless claims, household change in net worth, Thursday
- Bank of Japan policy rate decision, Friday
- US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate, monthly budget statement, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 10:36 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% on Wednesday
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%
- Japan’s Topix rose 1%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.1%
- Hang Seng Index futures was little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0542
- The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 137.10 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9742 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6584
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 1.3% to $21,711.38
- Ether fell 1% to $1,536.98
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.98%
- Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.495%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.67%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $76.52 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
