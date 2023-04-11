Asian Stocks Climb After Wall Street Ekes Out Gain: Markets Wrap

After spending most of the day in the red, the S&P 500 eked out a gain in the final minutes of the session. Volumes were light — more than 20% below the 30-day average — with much of Europe still shuttered for holidays ahead of Tuesday’s reopening. The Nasdaq 100 pared losses into the close, ending marginally lower as an Apple Inc. report that personal computer shipments fell sharply weighed on the tech-heavy benchmark.