Asia Equities Struggle As US Banking Fears Persist: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Asian shares fell as continuing concerns over the health of US banks snapped a four-day winning streak on Wall Street. The dollar edged lower and Treasury yields held declines.
MSCI Inc.’s regional benchmark was set to end a six-day rally as it slipped about 0.2%, with finance stocks among the worst performers Wednesday. Contracts for US equities steadied after the S&P 500 dropped 0.6%. Chinese markets are closed for a holiday.
The greenback weakened against most Group-of-10 currencies, with the Australian dollar and the Norwegian krone leading the gains.
New Zealand’s currency was little changed near the highest level since mid-February ahead of an expected interest-rate hike from the central bank. Investors are also awaiting a speech from the governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia after the RBA paused its tightening cycle on Tuesday.
Australian and New Zealand government bonds rose, sending yields on policy-sensitive maturities down about five basis points, and four basis points, respectively.
The two-year Treasury yield was little changed after declining as much as 14 basis points in the US session as data showed a drop in job openings. This bolstered bets the Federal Reserve is about to wrap up its tightening campaign. Treasuries underwent one of the most turbulent quarters in years in the period through March amid fears of contagion from the banking sector’s turmoil.
Swap contracts downgraded the odds of a quarter-point rate hike at the Fed’s May meeting easing to around 50% from closer to 60%.
“The bond market may indeed be right that the Fed not just pauses, but pivots to rate cuts, but the circumstances that would drive that would not be great, certainly not for the equity market,” Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab & Co., said on Bloomberg Television.
Banks came under renewed pressure Tuesday, with a gauge of financial heavyweights in the US falling the most in almost two weeks. In a wide-ranging annual letter to shareholders, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s chief Jamie Dimon warned the US banking crisis that sent markets careening last month will be felt for years.
“I think Jamie is correct in the sense that this may not be the last shoe to drop,” Amy Kong, chief investment officer at Barrett Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “There will be broader ramifications to stock market prices as well as earnings.”
Vacancies at US employers sank in February to the lowest since May 2021, the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed Tuesday. The reading was below all estimates in a Bloomberg survey.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points to 5%, down from a 50-point increase in February and a jumbo 75-point hike at the end of last year. A further deceleration may indicate the bank no longer expects to reach a peak of 5.5%.
RBA Governor Philip Lowe is scheduled to speak after saying in Tuesday’s statement that policymakers expect “some further tightening of monetary policy may well be needed.” The wording, however, suggested a toning down of the tightening bias.
Elsewhere, oil extended its rally with West Texas Intermediate rising past $81 a barrel. Gold was steady and Bitcoin trended above the high end of its recent range of around $28,000.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 10:42 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%
- Japan’s Topix index fell 1.6%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.1%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0960
- The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 131.57 per dollar
- The Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6760
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $28,626.65
- Ether rose 1.9% to $1,914.32
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.35%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 3.22%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $81.10 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
