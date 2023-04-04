Stocks Advance as Concerns Over Rate Hikes Recede: Markets Wrap

US equity-index futures erased losses. While the Fed’s monetary path remains a key concern for equity investors, they are turning their attention to upcoming earnings releases. The latest reporting season is yet to pick up steam, though 14 of the 15 companies in the S&P 500 that have announced results so far have beaten estimates. Investors will be watching whether US corporate performance improves after a relatively sluggish prior quarter when only 69% of companies managed to surpass expectations.