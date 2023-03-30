Asian Stocks Drift Lower As US Futures Fluctuate: Markets Wrap
Stocks in Asia were set to rise after a rally on Wall Street pushed US tech shares into a bull market amid bets that a peak in interest rates is near and bank turmoil will continue to ease.
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks drifted lower, US futures fluctuated and contracts for Europe rose marginally in listless trading Thursday. The dollar and Treasuries were confined to range-bound trading.
A key indexes around Asia held to moves of less than 1%, underscoring the subdued trade. Declines in Japanese and Chinese stocks were partly attributed to quarter-end rebalancing. Australian and South Korean markets eked out increases.
An initial advance in Hong Kong-listed tech companies fizzled as a rally in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. evaporated. Chief executive Daniel Zhang said the company would consider gradually giving up control of some of its main businesses. His short briefing Thursday came after an overhaul announced earlier in the week that sparked a 12% rally in the stock on Wednesday.
Contracts for the region-wide Euro Stoxx 50 benchmark climbed around 0.2% while those for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 swung between small gains and losses.
The muted action contrasted with gains overnight on Wall Street that pushed the Nasdaq 100 into a bull market amid bets that a peak in interest rates is near and bank turmoil will continue to ease. The index rose 1.9%, which cemented its 20% rebound from a low in December.
The tech-heavy index, which includes Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com, closed at the highest level since August in a sign investors are preparing for the Federal Reserve to end its interest rate hiking cycle and potentially pivot to looser policy later this year.
Treasuries were flat across the curve extending muted action on Wednesday when the 10-year benchmark moving by the smallest margin in more than a month. Australian and New Zealand government bond yields were moderately higher.
The dollar pared an earlier advance in Asia on Thursday after strengthening as investors digested the latest remarks by Fed officials and looked ahead to core PCE data for clues on how the Fed’s next move. Investors now expect US rates to sit around 4.3% by the end of the year, around 70 basis points lower than the current level.
“The Fed remains in a very difficult position,” wrote Chris Senyek of Wolfe Research in a note. “With banks stabilizing, inflation still way above target, the labor market still historically strong, and the Fed desperately needing to rebuild credibility, our sense is that the FOMC will hike by 25 basis points on May 3.”
Investors digested a busy day of Chinese earnings that included Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., Bank of China Ltd., Bank of Communications Co., Air China Ltd., Country Garden Holdings, Citic Securities Co. and Great Wall Motor Co.
“Analysts are revising up their earnings,” said Audrey Goh, senior cross-asset strategist for Standard Chartered Wealth Management, speaking about Chinese equities on Bloomberg Television. “Consumption, fixed asset investments as well as even the distressed property sector are starting to show some signs of life and recovery.”
Elsewhere in markets, oil held its drop as lagging US diesel demand overshadowed a disruption to shipments from Turkey. Gold fell for a second day and Bitcoin hovered above $28,000.
Key events this week:
- Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Thursday
- US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Boston Fed President Susan Collins and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin speaks at event. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also speaks, Thursday
- China PMI, Friday
- Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Friday
- US consumer income, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
- ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday
- New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 2:03 p.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.4%
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.9%
- Japan’s Topix fell 0.9%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4%
- The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0841
- The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 132.59 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8923 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6689
- The British pound was little changed at $1.2313
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $28,548.5
- Ether fell 0.5% to $1,793.7
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.58%
- Japan’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to 0.31%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 3.35%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $72.80 a barrel
- Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,961.21 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
