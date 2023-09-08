Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 8

U.S. equities came off session lows as traders sought safety amid concern over the potential impact of the Chinese ban on Apple Inc.’s iPhone on other segments of the American technology industry, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 was down 0.22%, while the Nasdaq declined 0.92% as of 2:21 p.m. The Dow Jones, however, traded 0.18% higher.

Brent crude prices fell 0.66% to $90 per barrel, while gold spot price was up 0.16% to $1,919.54 per ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices reversed losses to end higher for the fifth session on Thursday. The Nifty ended above 19,700 and the Sensex closed beyond the 66,000 mark for the first time since Aug. 1. Five days of advance were the longest in eight weeks since the July 13–July 19 period.

The real estate and PSU banking sectors led, whereas fast-moving consumer goods and pharmaceutical shares were under pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed up 385 points, or 0.58%, at 66,265.56, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 116 points, or 0.59%, higher at 19,727.05.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday for the fourth consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 758.55 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 28.11 crore, the NSE data showed.

The local currency weakened 7 paise to close at its all-time weakest level of Rs 83.21 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.