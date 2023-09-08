Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 8
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
U.S. equities came off session lows as traders sought safety amid concern over the potential impact of the Chinese ban on Apple Inc.’s iPhone on other segments of the American technology industry, according to Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 was down 0.22%, while the Nasdaq declined 0.92% as of 2:21 p.m. The Dow Jones, however, traded 0.18% higher.
Brent crude prices fell 0.66% to $90 per barrel, while gold spot price was up 0.16% to $1,919.54 per ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices reversed losses to end higher for the fifth session on Thursday. The Nifty ended above 19,700 and the Sensex closed beyond the 66,000 mark for the first time since Aug. 1. Five days of advance were the longest in eight weeks since the July 13–July 19 period.
The real estate and PSU banking sectors led, whereas fast-moving consumer goods and pharmaceutical shares were under pressure.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed up 385 points, or 0.58%, at 66,265.56, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 116 points, or 0.59%, higher at 19,727.05.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday for the fourth consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 758.55 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 28.11 crore, the NSE data showed.
The local currency weakened 7 paise to close at its all-time weakest level of Rs 83.21 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.
Stocks To Watch
Tata Steel: The steelmaker's unit, Tata Steel Special Economic Zone, has tied up with AVAADA Group to set up a green hydrogen and ammonia manufacturing unit in Odisha.
LTIMindtree: The IT company has launched two industry solutions—AdSpark and Smart Service Operations—to accelerate the time-to-market for businesses on the Salesforce platform.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company has signed a Master Ship Repair Agreement with the U.S. government. The agreement is expected to open up voyage repairs for US Navy ships at MDL.
Exide Industries: The company plans to invest Rs 100 crore in subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions via a rights issue. The unit is involved in the manufacturing of advanced-chemistry battery cells.
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: Lakshay Kataria to resign as CFO effective Nov. 30.
Bajaj Finserv: Subsidiary Bajaj Allianz General Insurance reported the gross direct premium underwritten for August at Rs 1,677.87 crore and the premium in the current financial year up to August at Rs 9,228.81 crore. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance's total premium for August stood at Rs 926.41 crore, and the premium in the current financial year up to August was Rs 3,828.06 crore.
Shemaroo Entertainment: The company's MD, CEO, and CFO were granted bail on Thursday after tax authorities carried out a search operation and detained them earlier this week. The company said it is contesting the allegations in accordance with the law.
Campus Activewear: Piyush Singh resigned as COO with effect from Dec. 2.
Sterlite Technologies: The company has partnered with TruVista, a provider of broadband services and applications, to drive the growth and enhancement of South Carolina's rural connectivity infrastructure. TruVista is investing over $12 million in rural broadband, a significant portion of which will be dedicated to South Carolina.
IPO Offerings
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals: The IPO has been subscribed to 3.30 times on its second day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors, who subscribed 6.63 times; retail investors, who subscribed 3.08 times; and institutional investors, who subscribed 1.12 times. The IPO was subscribed 87% on day 1.
EMS: The water and sewerage infra player's IPO opens on Friday. It comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 146.24 crore and an offer for sale of 82.94 lakh shares by promoter and founder Ramveer Singh. It has raised Rs 96.37 crore from anchor investors.
IPO Listings
Rishabh Instruments: The company's shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Friday. The IPO was subscribed to 31.65 times on its third and final day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors, who subscribed 4.65 times, followed by retail investors (2.79 times) and institutional investors (0.22 times, or 22%). The energy-efficiency solutions provider plans to raise Rs 490.8 crore via a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The price band is fixed in the range of Rs 418–441 per share.
Insider Trades
DB Realty: Promoter Shravan Kumar Bali sold 20,000 shares on Sept. 6.
Usha Martin: Promoter Usha Martin Ventures sold 3 lakh shares between Sept. 5 and 6.
Sapphire Foods: Promoter Sagista Realty Advisors sold 1.1 lakh shares between Sept. 5 and 7.
Info Edge (India): Promoter Endeavour Holding sold 41,000 shares between Sept. 5 and 6.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem: Promoters Ajay Mansukhlal Patel sold 2.1 lakh shares, Shekhar Rasiklal Somani and Darshana Nitinkumar Shah each sold 2.33 lakh shares, and Priti Ajay Patel sold 20,211 shares on Sept. 6.
AGMs Today
Bombay Dyeing, Ion Exchange (India), Jain Irrigation Systems, NCC, Patel Engineering, PNB Gilts, Sansera Engineering, Syrma SGS Technology, Triveni Turbine, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Vakrangee, and Vinati Organics
Trading Tweaks
Ex-date Dividend: Venky's (India), Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Polyplex Corp, Gujarat Industries Power Co, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Jay Bharat Maruti, JBM Auto, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Responsive Industries, MOIL, Agarwal Industrial Corp, Fineotex Chemical, General Insurance Corp of India, NACL Industries, Zen Technologies, Housing & Urban Development Corp, RITES, New India Assurance Co, Max Healthcare Institute, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, and Macrotech Developers.
Ex-date AGM: Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Polyplex Corp, Ramkrishna Forgings, Jay Bharat Maruti, JBM Auto, Responsive Industries, SML Isuzu, V-Mart Retail, Sunflag Iron And Steel Co, Fineotex Chemical, NACL Industries, Zen Technologies, RITES, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Sportking India, Gateway Distriparks, Kaynes Technology India, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Hindustan Foods, Macrotech Developers.
Record-date Dividend: Venky's (India), Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Sarda Energy & Minerals, MOIL, Fineotex Chemical, General Insurance Corp of India, Zen Technologies, Housing & Urban Development Corp, New India Assurance Co, Max Healthcare Institute, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Macrotech Developers.
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Kopran, National Peroxide.
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: BF Utilities, D. P. Abhushan, Filatex India, Gokaldas Exports.
Who's Meeting Whom
Page Industries: To meet investors and analysts on Sept. 14.
F&O Cues
Nifty September futures ended at 19,767.90, a premium of 109.05 points.
Nifty September futures rose 5.44%, with 10,448 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank September futures ended at 45,053.20, a premium of 409.15 points.
Nifty Bank September futures fell 2.51% with 3,475 shares in open interest.
Securities in the ban period: Indiabulls Housing Finance, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, Steel Authority of India, Punjab National Bank.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee closed 0.09% higher at 83.21 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.