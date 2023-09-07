Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 7
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
U.S. stocks retreated while Treasury yields climbed following a stronger-than-estimated reading on the U.S. services industry that bolstered speculation the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer, reported Bloomberg.
As of 2:16 p.m. New York Time, the Dow Jones was down 0.66%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.87%. Nasdaq was down 1.26%.
Brent crude prices went up 1.03% to $90.97 per barrel. Meanwhile, gold spot prices were down 0.47% at $1,916.99 per ounce.
India's benchmark stock indices swung between gains and losses to end Wednesday higher. The indices advanced for the fourth day as the Nifty ended above 19,600, whereas the Sensex ended above 65,800, the highest level for both indices in four weeks since Aug. 9.
The real estate and PSU banking sectors dragged, whereas pharmaceuticals and fast-moving consumer goods rose in trade. The rupee was trading above the 83 level against the U.S. dollar, whereas the yield on the 10-year bond traded around 7.22%.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 100 points up, or 0.15%, at 65,880.52, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 36 points, or 0.18%, higher at 19,611.05.
Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the third consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,245.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors snapped a nearly three-week buying streak to turn net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 247.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
The local currency weakened 10 paise to close at Rs 83.14 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.
Stocks To Watch
Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major has entered into a strategic partnership with the digital unit of Jaguar Land Rover Plc as part of the carmaker’s "reimagine" strategy. The new partnership is valued at £800 million over five years.
Jio Financial Services: The scrip will be excluded from the NSE Nifty 50 and other Nifty indices on Thursday.
Reliance Industries: The conglomerate's unit, Reliance Retail Ventures, has entered into a joint venture with Alia Bhatt’s kids and maternity-wear brand, Ed-a-Mamma, for a 51% stake. The valuation was not disclosed. Further, the retail arm received the subscription amount of Rs 8,278 crore from Qatar Holding and allotted 6.86 lakh shares to QIA.
Adani Total Gas: The company received a work order to design, build, finance, and operate a 500 tonne per day bio-CNG plant in Ahmedabad on a public-private partnership model.
Lupin: The drugmaker will collaborate with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. and the COPD Foundation to bolster access to healthcare by expanding the availability of Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule, to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease patients in the U.S.
REC: In its AGM, the state-run company announced its commitment to increase its loan portfolio for green projects by more than 10 times by 2030 to Rs 3 lakh crore. Further, it has signed a loan deal for $100 million with EXIM Bank to refinance its borrowers in the power, infrastructure, and logistics sectors for importing capital equipment. It raised $1.15 billion through syndicated term loans in August 2023 to fund power, infrastructure, and logistics sector projects.
Tata Consumer Products: The company clarified it is not in negotiations with Haldiram's to acquire a 51% stake in the company, responding to media reports.
Biocon: Its subsidiary Biocon Biologics has completed the integration of the acquired biosimilars business from Viatris in North America (the United States and Canada). The agreement closed in November 2022. It is expected to grow its employee count to over 150 in North America by the end of the year.
Varroc Engineering: The company and its units will buy up to a 26% stake in AMP Energy SPVs for Rs 13 crore. The SPVs will be used to construct renewable power plants in Maharashtra with a combined captive capacity of 33.10 MWp or 22.01 MWac.
360 One Wam: The asset management company has launched its global platform, 360 ONE Global, for offshore wealth and investment advisory. The group has roped in industry veteran Vikram Malhotra as its co-founder and CEO.
AU Small Finance Bank: The lender entered into bancassurance tie-ups with Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co.
PNC Infratech: Its unit, PNC Raebareli Highways, will settle the NHAI dispute with a one-time settlement of Rs 107.17 crore. The settlement amount represents 65% of the total 'eligible disputes' amount.
Cosmo First: The company has entered into a 'Security Subscription and Shareholders’ Agreement’ with O2 Renewable Energy XV and its holding company for acquisition of 26% stake in the SPV for Rs 17.85 crore. The company will source solar power for its plants situated in Aurangabad on a group captive consumer basis.
GVK Power and Infrastructure: CFO and Whole-Time Director Anicattu Isaac George has resigned with effect from Aug. 31.
Responsive Industries: The company secured a contract for the Garib Rath initiative from Indian Railways, following the recent Vande Bharat orders.
Som Distilleries and Breweries: The board has proposed to raise Rs 350 crore via qualified institutional placement, subject to the approval of members at the ensuing AGM, to be held on Sept. 27.
Force Motors: The company reported domestic sales of 2,601 units and exports of 675 units in August, while total production stood at 3,032.
IPO Offerings
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals: The IPO has been subscribed to 87%, or 0.87 times, on its first day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors, who subscribed 1.43 times, retail investors, who subscribed 1.11 times, and institutional investors, who subscribed 0.1% or 0.01 times.
Bulk Deals
JM Financial: Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore sold 76.5 lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 91.02 apiece, and Quant Mutual Fund bought 94.6 lakh shares (0.99%) at Rs 91 apiece.
NRB Bearings: Acacia Institutional Partners sold seven lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 270.19 apiece.
PG Electroplast: Baring Private Equity India AIF sold 1.95 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 1,775.20 apiece.
Shriram Finance: The Small Cap World Fund sold 20.26 lakh shares (0.5%) and the New World Fund sold 26.78 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 1,880.28 apiece.
Solara Active Pharma Sciences: Karuna Business Solutions sold 7.36 lakh shares (2%) and Spiracca Ventures bought 7.36 lakh shares (2%) at Rs 367.46 apiece.
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem: Darshana Nitinkumar Shah sold 2.34 lakh shares (0.99%) at Rs 1,639.60 apiece; Shekhar Rasiklal Somani sold 2.34 lakh shares (0.99%) at Rs 1,647.83 apiece; Ajay Mansukhlal Patel sold 2 lakh shares (0.88%) at Rs 1,642.12 apiece; and Daksha Dushyant Patel bought 1.24 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 1,646.03 apiece.
RattanIndia Power: ABARC-AST-002-Trust sold 5 crore shares (0.9%) at Rs 6.65 apiece.
Globus Spirits: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund sold 2 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 918.25 apiece.
Aavas Financiers: Small Cap World Fund bought 4.5 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 1,654 apiece.
Dreamfolks Services: Small Cap World Fund sold 13 lakh shares (2.46%) at Rs 507.55 apiece, and Jainam Broking bought 4.9 lakh shares (0.9%) at Rs 514.13 apiece.
Insider Trades
Adani Power: Promoter Fortitude Trade and Investment bought 36 lakh shares on Sept. 5.
Choice International: Promoter NS Technical Consultancy bought 2 lakh shares on Sept. 6.
Minda Corp: Promoter Ashok Minda bought 2.75 lakh shares on Sept. 4.
Usha Martin: Promoter Usha Martin Ventures sold 2 lakh shares on Sept. 4.
NGL FINE-CHEM: Promoter Sunita Potdar sold 9,348 shares on Sept. 5.
Natco Pharma: Promoters Ananda Babu T and Anila T sold 60,000 and 30,000 shares, respectively, on Sept. 4.
Pledge Share Details
Steel Strips Wheels: Promoter Dheeraj Garg released a pledge of 25 lakh shares on Sept. 5.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: Promoter K Visweshwar Reddy created a pledge of 1.6 lakh shares on Sept. 4.
WPIL: Promoter Hindusthan Udyog released a pledge of 2.9 lakh shares on Sept. 5.
AGMs Today
NMDC, NMDC Steel, Sigachi Industries.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 5% To 20%: TVS Holdings
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: HLV
Ex-date Dividend: Kopran, Repco Home Finance, Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals, Banco Products (India), Excel Industries,
Ex-date AGM: Kopran, Repco Home Finance, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Gujarat State Fertilisers & Chemicals, IKIO Lighting, and Banco Products (India).
Ex/Record-date Bonus issue: JTL Industries
Record-date Dividend: Excel Industries.
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Cyient DLM, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital.
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: GMR Power and Urban Infra, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Birla Cable
Who's Meeting Whom
Paras Defence & Space Technologies: To meet investors and analysts on Sept. 11 and Sept. 12.
Steelcast: To meet investors and analysts on Sept. 9.
Tips Industries: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 11.
Mishra Dhatu Nigam: To meet investors and analysts on Sept. 11.
Delhivery: To meet investors on Sept. 12.
F&O Cues
Nifty September futures ended at 19,665.20, a premium of 11.65 points.
Nifty September futures rose 0.83%, with 1,572 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank September futures ended at 44,689.30, a discount of 76.75 points.
Nifty Bank September futures rose 6.11% with 7,969 shares in open interest.
Securities in the ban period: Indiabulls Housing Finance, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, Steel Authority of India.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee closed 0.12% higher at 83.14 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.
Research Reports
Voltas - Beating The Heat With A Flair For Air: Motilal Oswal Re-Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'
Five Star Business - Reaching The Unreached; Niche Position In Rs 22 Trillion MSME Lending: ICICI Securities
Bharat Electronics - Strong Order Book Brings Better Earning Visibility Going Forward: HDFC Securities
V-Guard Industries - Expansion Into Non-South Markets Is A Positive: Nirmal Bang
