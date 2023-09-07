Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 7

U.S. stocks retreated while Treasury yields climbed following a stronger-than-estimated reading on the U.S. services industry that bolstered speculation the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer, reported Bloomberg.

As of 2:16 p.m. New York Time, the Dow Jones was down 0.66%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.87%. Nasdaq was down 1.26%.

Brent crude prices went up 1.03% to $90.97 per barrel. Meanwhile, gold spot prices were down 0.47% at $1,916.99 per ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices swung between gains and losses to end Wednesday higher. The indices advanced for the fourth day as the Nifty ended above 19,600, whereas the Sensex ended above 65,800, the highest level for both indices in four weeks since Aug. 9.

The real estate and PSU banking sectors dragged, whereas pharmaceuticals and fast-moving consumer goods rose in trade. The rupee was trading above the 83 level against the U.S. dollar, whereas the yield on the 10-year bond traded around 7.22%.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 100 points up, or 0.15%, at 65,880.52, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 36 points, or 0.18%, higher at 19,611.05.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Wednesday for the third consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,245.9 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors snapped a nearly three-week buying streak to turn net sellers and sold equities worth Rs 247.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

The local currency weakened 10 paise to close at Rs 83.14 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.