Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 4

The S&P 500 finished with a small advance ahead of Monday’s U.S. holiday, while notching its best week since June. Tesla Inc. dropped over 5%, while energy shares rallied as oil topped $85 a barrel. The jobs report showed a labour market undergoing a controlled cooling.

Bloomberg also cited some traders highlighting the remarks from Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester, who said inflation remains too high and the labour market is still strong.

India's benchmark stock indices opened higher and steadily advanced on Friday, after snapping three days of gains on Thursday. The indices advanced after snapping five weeks of losses.

The Sensex ended Friday above the 65,300 level, whereas the Nifty surpassed the 19,400 mark. Intraday, the Sensex jumped 0.99%, the most since July 13, and Nifty rose 1.06%, the most since June 30. Metals, energy, automotive and banking sectors rose in trade, whereas healthcare and pharmaceutical shares were under pressure.

Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities on Friday, after two sessions of selling. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 487.94 crore and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,294.93 crore.

The local currency strengthened 7 paise to close at Rs 82.72 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.