Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 15
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Stocks in Asia are set to follow U.S. benchmarks higher after strong economic reports revived speculation the Federal Reserve will be able to engineer a soft landing even if it keeps interest rates higher for longer.
Equity futures for Hong Kong, Japan and Australia all advanced. Contracts for U.S. stocks also rose following gains on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 on Thursday as retail sales and producer prices beat estimates.
In Asia, investors will be closely monitoring a slew of economic data out of China today after the nation’s central bank cut the amount of cash lenders must hold in reserve for the second time this year.
Meanwhile, Brent Crude prices were trading above $93 a barel, whereas, WTI Crude was above $90-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.29% and Bitcoin was below 27,000-level.
At 5:19 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was unchanged 20,284.5.
India's benchmark stock indices fluctuated through Thursday after scaling record highs in early trade. The indices advanced for the second day after being dragged down by the small and mid-cap rout on Tuesday.
Sensex rose 0.45% to scale a new high at 67,771.05 points intraday, while Nifty 50 advanced 0.49% to hit a record high of 20,167.65 points. Broader markets were outperforming larger peers as the Nifty Smallcap 250 rose as much as 1.47% and the Nifty Midcap 150 advanced 1.05% intraday.
PSU banks, metal, real estate, and auto sectors led while fast-moving consumer goods, media, and consumer durables were under pressure.
Overseas investors turned net buyers of Indian equities after two days on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 294.69 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors became net sellers and offloaded stocks worth Rs 50.80 crore after being net buyers for five consecutive days, the NSE data showed.
The local currency weakened 5 paise to close at Rs 83.04 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.
Stocks To Watch: Adani, NTPC, Tata Power, Bharat Forge, Yatra Online, RR Kabel, Alkem Labs In Focus
Adani Enterprises: Adani New Industries' wind energy solutions unit announced its 5.2 MW wind turbine generator has been enlisted in the revised list of models and manufacturers published by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The listing enables the commercial availability of Adani Wind's 5.2 MW wind turbines.
NTPC: The state-run power producer has signed a supplementary joint venture deal with UPRVUNL to take up joint development of two thermal projects in Uttar Pradesh.
Tata Power: Subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy signed a power delivery agreement with Xpro India to develop a 3.125 MW AC group captive solar plant in Achegaon, Maharashtra.
Alkem Laboratories: The Income Tax Department conducted a survey at some of the company's offices and subsidiaries. The drugmaker said it is fully cooperating with the officials and that there has been no impact on its operations.
Bharat Forge: The company and its unit, Kalyani Strategic Systems, signed a pact to produce armoured vehicles in India for clients of global defence company Paramount. The partnership includes the development and production of 4x4 and 6x6 infantry combat vehicles for global customers.
Godrej Properties: The developer plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore via two NCD issues.
Bank of Maharashtra: The lender has received total bids of Rs 760 crore for its issue of Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bonds on a private placement basis. - It has accepted a bid of Rs 515 crore, including a base issue of Rs 250 crore and a green shoe option retained up to Rs 265 crore, at a coupon rate of 7.98%.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings: The board approved an investment of $1.6 million in one or more tranches in the form of share capital in its wholly owned subsidiary in Mexico.
United Spirits: The company has filed an appeal against an order passed by the Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Enforcement) in the matter of the applicability of the GST rate on royalty income for the period September 2017 to September 2021. The quantum of claims is Rs 57.8 crore.
PI Industries: The company entered into a strategic alliance with Koppert to foster advancements in sustainable agriculture practices and jointly innovate in the domain of agriculture biologicals.
Lemon Tree Hotels: The company signed licence agreements for two hotel properties in Junagadh, Gujarat, and Chitwan, Nepal, under the brands "Lemon Tree Hotel" and "Lemon Tree Resort," respectively. The former is expected to be operational by FY25 and the latter by FY24 itself, and both will be managed by Carnation Hotels.
Schneider Electric Infrastructure: The company appointed Udai Singh as MD and CEO for three years, with effect from Sept. 15. Further, Arnab Roy resigned as a non-executive director.
Strides Pharma Science: The drugmaker's Singapore unit received tentative U.S. FDA approval for Dolutegravir 50mg tablets, which are equivalent to Tivicay tablets used for antiretroviral therapy in HIV patients. The approval adds to a list of products that Strides has approved under the PEPFAR pathway, taking the total to 13 products.
SeQuent Scientific: The drugmaker will sell its active pharmaceutical ingredient unit at Thane.
Clean Science and Technology: The company has subscribed to an additional 11.70 lakh equity shares, each at a premium of Rs 588, aggregating to Rs 70 crore by way of subscription to the rights issue of Clean Fino-Chem, a wholly owned subsidiary. The additional capital will be used to fund its greenfield projects.
GMM Pfaudler: The company will acquire Canada-based Professional Mixing Equipment (MixPro) for $7 million through its U.S. subsidiary. MixPro designs and manufactures innovative mixing solutions for a wide range of industrial applications.
Shoppers Stop: The retailer has started operations from its new Intune Store at Irrum Manzil, Hyderabad.
Gufic Biosciences: The company has been granted a patent for an invention for a term of 20 years, effective April 19, 2021.
Patel Engineering: The company, in a joint venture, has been declared the lowest bidder for an irrigation project of Rs 249.96 crore from Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corp. to construct a pipeline distribution network in Satara. PEL's share in the contract is Rs 99.98 crore, or 40%.
IPO Offerings
RR Kabel: The IPO was subscribed 1.39 times on its second day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors, who subscribed 2.10 times; institutional investors, 1.65 times; portions reserved for employees, 1.52 times; and retail investors, 0.95 times, or 95%.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The IPO was subscribed 0.19 times, or 19%, on its first day. The bids were led by retail investors, who subscribed 0.87 times, or 87%, and non-institutional investors, who subscribed 0.11 times, or 11%. It received zero bids from institutional investors.
Samhi Hotels: The IPO was subscribed 0.07 times, or 7%, on its first day. The bids were led by retail investors, who subscribed 0.34 times, or 34%, and non-institutional investors, who subscribed 0.02 times, or 2%. It received zero bids from institutional investors.
Yatra Online: The online travel agency will open its IPO on Friday to raise Rs 775 crore. It consists of a fresh issue of Rs 602 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 173 crore, which will offload a total of 1.22 crore equity shares. The fixed price band is Rs 135–142 apiece. The company has mopped up Rs 348.75 crore from 33 anchor investors.
Bulk Deals
Bajaj Healthcare: Escorp Asset Management sold 1.5 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 416.06 apiece.
Birla Cable: Silver Line Ventures Private sold 1.65 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 362.23 apiece.
CMS Info Systems: Small Cap World Fund Inc. sold 18.57 lakh shares (1.2%) at Rs 355.16 apiece.
India Pesticides: Sudha Agarwal sold 7.85 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 300 apiece.
RattanIndia Power: Abarc-Ast-002-Trust sold 2.9 crore shares (0.54%) at Rs 6.62 apiece.
Suven Pharmaceuticals: Rambabu Chirumamilla sold 38 lakh shares (1.5%) at Rs 530.68 apiece.
Insider Trades
Usha Martin: Promoters Brij Family Trust and Neutral Publishing House bought 97,672 and 2.75 lakh shares, respectively, between Sept. 8 and 11.
Shyam Metalics and Energy: Promoters Subham Buildwell and Narantak Dealcomm sold 95.1 lakh and 65.76 lakh shares, respectively, between Sept. 11 and 12.
Page Industries: Promoters Sunder Genomal and Ramesh Genomal sold 19,856 each between Sept. 11 and 13.
ADF Foods: Promoter Krish Bhavesh Thakkar sold 26,600 shares between Sept. 8 and 11.
AGMs Today
Agarwal Industrial Corp., Engineers India, Fineotex Chemical, Hindustan Foods, Kaynes Technology India, Macrotech Developers, Moschip Technologies, Nirlon, RateGain Travel Technologies, Responsive Industries, RITES, SML ISUZU, Surya Roshni, Tajgvk Hotels & Resorts, TeamLease Services, Uniparts India, Valiant Organics, and V-Mart Retail
Trading Tweaks
Ex-date Dividend: Apollo Pipes, Cantabil Retail India, Indian Railway Finance Corp., Jyoti Resins & Adhesives, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Monarch Networth Capital, Sangam (India), Techno Electric & Engineering Co., Andhra Sugars, Bigbloc Construction, Everest Kanto Cylinder, DPSC, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, HBL Power Systems, HMA Agro Industries, Indraprastha Medical Corp, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Jindal Stainless, Phoenix Mills, Vardhman Textiles, Vardhman Special Steels, Uttam Sugar Mills, Supriya Lifescience, SP Apparels, Talbros Automotive Components, Salasar Techno Engineering, National Aluminium Co.
Ex-date AGM: Indian Railway Finance Corp., Andhra Sugars, Bigbloc Construction, Dynamatic Technologies, Eris Lifesciences, Everest Kanto Cylinder, DPSC, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Gokul Agro Resources, Goldiam International, HBL Power Systems, HMA Agro Industries, Indraprastha Medical Corp., Krsnaa Diagnostics, Jindal Stainless, KIOCL, Phoenix Mills, Vardhman Textiles, Vardhman Special Steels, Utttam Sugar Mills, Supriya Lifescience, SP Apparels, Sindhu Trade Links, Talbros Automotive Components, Salasar Techno Engineering, Monarch Networth Capital, Optiemus Infracom, National Aluminium Co, Pennar Industries.
Record-date Dividend: Cantabil Retail India, Indian Railway Finance Corp, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Monarch Networth Capital, Sangam (India), Sangam (India), Techno Electric & Engineering Co., Krsnaa Diagnostics
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Rane (Madras), PDS
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Cyient DLM
Who's Meeting Whom
Sterling Tools: To meet investors and analysts on Sept. 21.
Jindal Stainless: To meet investors on Sept. 19 and Sept. 20.
F&O Cues
Nifty September futures ended at 20,186.60, a premium of 61.45 points.
Nifty September futures rose 7.30%, with 14,776 shares in open interest.
Nifty Bank September futures ended at 46,098, a premium of 96.15 points.
Nifty Bank September futures fell 8.40% with 9,883 shares in open interest.
Securities in the ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Indiabulls Housing Finance, India Energy Exchange, Delta Corp., Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, Steel Authority of India,National Aluminium Company, REC, Zee Entertainment Enterprises.
Money Market Update
The Indian rupee closed 0.07% higher at 83.04 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.