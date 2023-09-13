Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 13

Asian equities look set for a cautious open on Wednesday as global markets gear up for a key inflation report that’s expected to bring insights on the outlook for the Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate. Oil held gains amid strains in global supplies.

Futures for Japanese and Australian shares pointed to marginal declines while contracts for Hong Kong rose slightly and a gauge of U.S.-listed Chinese companies was little changed.

A rout in technology companies dragged down the U.S. stock market, with the Nasdaq 100 falling 1.1%. Apple Inc., which unveiled the iPhone 15 and other products, dropped almost 2%. The S&P 500 slid 0.6%.

Meanwhile, Brent Crude prices were above $92 a barrel. It rose as much as $92.40 a barrel intraday on Tuesday, the most in nearly 10 months since Nov. 17, 2022. WTI Crude was above $88-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.28% and Bitcoin was below 26,000-level.

At 05:21 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was down 21 points or 0.10% at 20,148.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation in India stood at 6.83% in August, as compared with 7.44% in July, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released on Tuesday. The July figures were the highest in 15 months.

India's benchmark stock indices swung between gains and losses on Tuesday after the Nifty scaled a fresh all-time high of 20,110.35 points in early trade. The indices closed mixed, as the Sensex was just shy of its all-time high by over 300 points, despite its peers scaling fresh highs for the second day.

The market snapped seven sessions of gains, which was the best stretch of gains in over 11 weeks since June 26, 2023. While the media, real estate, energy, and metal sectors were under pressure, I.T. stocks rose, and the pharma sector was marginally higher. Broader market indices, on the other hand, fell the most in a single day after eight months of record highs.

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities after a day on Tuesday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,047.19 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 259.48 crore, the NSE data showed.

The local currency strengthened 11 paise to close at 82.92 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.