Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 11

Asian equities may struggle to find traction on Monday in a cautious open to trading around the region. In currency markets the yen was on the front foot following potentially hawkish remarks for the Bank of Japan governor.

Futures for Australia were fractionally higher, a gauge of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks fell and contracts for Japan showed a small gain in trading that ended before an interview by BOJ’s Kazuo Ueda reached the market. Hong Kong reopens after a closure Friday due to a heavy rainstorm.

U.S. stock futures were little changed early Monday after shares saw small moves at the end of the week, with the S&P 500 edging higher after a three-day drop. Nvidia Corp. and Tesla Inc. weighed on the megacap space, while Apple Inc. bounced after a rout.

Meanwhile, Brent Crude prices were steady above $90 a barrel, WTI Crude was above $86-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.26% and Bitcoin was below 26,000-level.

At 5:30 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was up 48 points or 0.24% at 19,927.5.

India's benchmark stock indices logged their best week in two months after rising for six consecutive sessions on Friday. Intraday, the Nifty 50 crossed the 19,800 level, and the Sensex rose beyond the 66,700 level for the first time in over six weeks since July 27.

Indices advanced for the second time this week, led by the real estate, media, and metal sectors. This was the best week that the indices have seen since the week ending June 30.

The local currency strengthened about 27 paise to close at Rs 82.95 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.