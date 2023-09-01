Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 1

U.S. equities were trading mixed on Thursday while traders awaited Friday's jobs report to catch some clues on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook, according to Bloomberg.

The S&P 500 was up 0.23%, while Nasdaq traded 0.425 higher as of 2:32 p.m. New York time. Dow Jones, however, slipped 0.08%.

Wall Street is now bracing for Friday’s labour-market data, which will shed some insights on the Fed's next steps, Bloomberg reported.

Oil climbed on news that Russia agreed on further OPEC+ cuts, according to Bloomberg. Brent crude was up 1.09% at $86.80 per barrel, while the gold spot rate was down 0.04% at $1,941.64 per ounce.

India's benchmark stock indices opened higher and swung between gains and losses to finally end lower in trade on Thursday. Banks dragged the indices down after Fitch revised the credit ratings for a few lenders, and fast-moving consumer goods were also under pressure.

Only IT, real estate, and consumer durables were trading marginally higher as the Sensex closed below the 64,900 level and the Nifty slipped below the 19,300 mark. Broader markets outperformed as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 hit record highs intraday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 256 points down, or 0.39%, at 64,831.41, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 94 points, or 0.48%, lower at 19,253.80.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,973.1 crore, and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 4,382.8 crore.

The local currency weakened 6 paise to close at Rs 82.79 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.