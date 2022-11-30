Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 30
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Asian stocks followed US equities lower as investors weighed Covid developments in China and awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later Wednesday.
Shares fell in Japan, South Korea and Australia while futures contracts for Hong Kong slid, indicating a pause in the optimism that drove a gauge of the region’s shares higher on Tuesday. The weakness in Japan followed data showing a sharper-than-expected decrease in industrial production.
Meanwhile, U.S. stocks dropped, with largest technology companies in the world leading losses. S&P 500 declined 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.7%. Yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 3.72%.
Oil was up 1.2% after shedding gains on reports that OPEC+ with maintain its output. Gold futures rose 0.5%, while Bitcoin increased 1.1% to trade near $16,400-level.
The Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their journey upwards for the sixth session in a row and closed at fresh new highs. Gains in FMCG stocks led the rally as domestic markets favoured the bears.
Rupee reversed its gains from the day to close lower against the U.S. dollar as rising oil prices took a toll on the forex market sentiment.
At 7:07 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty -- an early barometer of India's benchmark Nifty 50 -- lost 0.08% to 18,743.5.
Stocks To Watch
New Delhi Television: Founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigned from the board of the company’s promoter group RRPR Holding.
Gland Pharma: The company entered into a put option agreement to acquire 100% stake in France-based Phixen SAS, doing business under the brand name Cenexi, for 210 million euros (Rs 1,775.37 crore).
Biocon: The company’s subsidiary Biocon Biologics completed the acquisition of the biosimilars businesses and assets of Viatris.
SBI/ HDFC Bank/ICICI Bank/Yes Bank/IDFC First Bank/Bank of Baroda/Union Bank of India/Kotak Mahindra Bank: The Reserve Bank of India will start the pilot of for retail digital rupee on Dec. 01 through these eight banks.
IDFC: SEBI has approved handing over control of IDFC Mutual Fund to a consortium led by Bandhan Financial Holdings.
Inox Wind/Inox Green Energy Services: The companies have started the process of deleveraging their balance sheets, reducing a total debt of Rs 411 crore.
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The company raised its shareholding in subsidiary Arunodaya Hospitals to 65.62% by acquiring additional 7.79% stake.
Offerings
Dharmaj Crop Guard: The issue was subscribed 5.97 times on its second day of subscription. The QIB portion was subscribed 76%, whereas the HNI basket received bids for 8.74 times its size. The retail portion was subscribed 7.75 times, and employees placed bids for 3.75 times the portion reserved for them.
Uniparts India: The Rs 835-crore IPO will open on Nov. 30 and continue till Dec. 2. The price band for the issue has been pegged at Rs 548-577 per share. The company has already raised Rs 250.68 crore from anchor investors, including Nomura, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, IMCO, Carmignac, Abakkus, Nippon Life, and HDFC Mutual Fund among others.
Block Deals
Wipro: Societe Generale bought 18 lakh shares (0.03%) and BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 18 lakh shares (0.03%) at Rs 405 apiece.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Gujarat Themis Biosyn: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 30.
UNO Minda: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 30.
Clean Science and Technology: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2.
Kalyan Jewellers India: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 30.
Aether Industries: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 1.
PI Industries: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 30, Dec. 2 and Dec. 6.
Deep Industries: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 30.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 30.
Themis Medicare: To meet investors and analysts on Dec. 1.
Dhampur Bio Organics: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 30.
Indiabulls Housing Finance: To meet investors and analysts on Nov. 30.
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: Rail Vikas Nigam
Ex-Date Annual General Meeting: Mercator
Ex-Date Extra Ordinary General Meeting: SecUR Credentials
Ex-Date Face Value Split: Rajnandini Metal
Ex-Date Amalgamation: Shriram City Union Finance
Ex-Date Stock Split: Chandra Prabhu International
Record-Date Face Value Split: Rajnandini Metal
Record-Date Interim Dividend: Vedanta
Record-Date Stock Split: Chandra Prabhu International
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: South Indian Bank
Insider Trades
Ultramarine & Pigments: Promoter Group Deepa Ajay sold 1,485 shares and Promoter Daya Sridhar sold 1,439 shares on Nov. 28.
Vaibhav Global: Promoter Group Brett Enterprises bought 4,000 shares on Nov. 28.
Geojit Financial Services: Promoter BNP Paribas SA sold 3.08 lakh shares between Nov. 24 and Nov. 28.
Mishtann Foods: Promoter & Director Hiteshkumar Gaurishankar Patel bought 4.85 lakh shares between Nov. 25 and Nov. 28.
Shalby: Promoter Vikram Indrajit Shah bought 20,000 shares on Nov. 28.
Rossell India: Promoter Harvin Estates sold 20.4 lakh shares on Nov. 24.
Pledge Share Details
Emami: Promoter Group Sneha Enclave created a pledge of 1.7 lakh shares and revoked a pledge of 21.5 lakh shares, Promoter Suraj Finvest created a pledge of 90,000 shares on Nov. 24.
Jindal Steel & Power: Promoter Group Virtuous Tradecorp created a pledge of 25.7 lakh shares on Nov. 23.
Money Market Update
Rupee closed 0.07% lower against the U.S. dollar at Rs 81.73 on Tuesday, compared to Monday’s close of 81.66.
F&O Cues
Nifty November futures ended at 18,731, a premium of 36.9 points.
Nifty November futures rose 0.6% and 1,431 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank November futures ended at 43,300, a discount of 24.85 points.
Nifty Bank November futures rose 0.66% and 740 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Bharat Heavy Electricals, Delta Corp., IndiaBulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
Research Reports
Uniparts India IPO - Investment Rationale, Future Strategies, Key Strengths, Risks, Financials: KRChoksey
Uniparts India IPO - Precision Component Player, Healthy Financial Profile: ICICI Direct
Lumax Auto- Modest Expansion Needs, Negligible Debt Levels Provide Comfort: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage
Marksans Pharma - With Focus On Backward Integration, Margin To Improve: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage
Shree Cement- Positive Impact Of Lower Commodity Prices With Higher Demand, Realisation In H2: Axis Securities
Ashok Leyland - Entering A Period Of Better Profitability: ICICI Securities