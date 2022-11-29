Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 29

Stocks opened on a cautious note in Asia on Tuesday after Federal Reserve officials stressed that more interest rate hikes were coming and as Covid protests eased in China amid a heavy police presence on city streets.

Elsewhere, oil fell Tuesday after gaining Monday when OPEC+ was seen considering deeper output cuts amid a faltering market. Investor anxiety continued to grip Bitcoin, with the crypto market digesting BlockFi Inc.’s bankruptcy filling.

The Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed at new record highs, led by gains in oil and gas, and energy stocks. Broader market indices outperformed their larger peers.

Rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar, but pared losses to end 0.02% higher.

At 6:40 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty -- an early barometer of India's benchmark Nifty 50 -- fell 0.51% to 18,634.