Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 28

Shares were under downward pressure and the dollar climbed as markets opened Monday to news of growing unrest in China over Covid restrictions.

The dollar benefited from haven demand and made some of its biggest early gains against the currencies of Australia and South Africa, both of which are exposed to trade with China.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 630.16 points or 1%. On Friday, the Sensex settled at 62,293.64 -- its record closing high. The NSE Nifty, too, ended at its lifetime peak of 18,512.75. The markets were supported by favourable triggers like net FII buying and a drop in oil prices.

The S&P 500 also posted a weekly gain of 1.5%, which took the index to the highest level since early September. The Nasdaq 100 also eked out a gain for the week, despite dropping on Friday. Most Treasuries erased early losses.

Cryptocurrencies continued to trend downwards since the FTX meltdown.

At 7:24 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty -- an early barometer of India's benchmark Nifty 50 -- fell 0.4% to 18,585.