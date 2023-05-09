Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On May 9

Asian equity futures pointed to a mixed start for the region’s stocks on Tuesday after U.S. shares eked out small gains as traders weighed the outlook for interest rates and debt-ceiling talks.

Contracts for Japanese stocks edged up while those for Australia and Hong Kong pointed lower. The S&P 500 ended the day fractionally higher after jumping 1.9% Friday to halt its longest losing streak since February.

Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 opened slightly lower in Asia. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 had advanced 0.25% as AI-capable chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Nvidia Corp. rose alongside Google-parent Alphabet Inc.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasuries in U.S. was trading at 3.51%. Crude prices rose 2% to trade above $77-mark, while Bitcoin declined below 28,000-level.

At 5:27 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was down 0.27% at 18,300.

Domestic benchmark indices—the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50—closed over 1% higher with private banks, NBFCs, realty and auto stocks leading the rally.

The Indian rupee closed flat against the U.S. dollar after paring early gains on the back of rising crude oil prices.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the eighth day in a row and bought equities worth Rs 2,123.76 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned buyers after a day and bought stocks worth Rs 245.27 crore, the NSE data showed.