Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On May 8

U.S. stocks rallied with a surge in regional bank stocks and good numbers from the job market. The S&P 500 rose 1.7%, whereas the Nasdaq 100 rallied 2% by 2:01 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 3.45%.

Crude price rose 4.2%, while gold price declined 1.6%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin gained 2.1% to trade around $29,500 level.

Domestic benchmark indices—BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50—crashed after a stellar run to close at their lowest level in seven weeks, dragged lower by the HDFC twins.

The Indian currency markets were closed on Friday on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the seventh day in a row and bought equities worth Rs 777.68 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned sellers after a day and sold stocks worth Rs 2,198.77 crore, the NSE data showed.