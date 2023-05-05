Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On May 5

U.S. stocks tumbled on renewed panic over regional banks and had traders betting on rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, whereas the Nasdaq 100 was little changed by 1:12 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries also remained put at 3.34%.

Crude price managed to move up, rising 0.4%, while the gold price increased 1.1%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin gained 1.4% to trade slightly lower than $29,000 level.

Domestic benchmark—BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50—continued moving upwards to close at their highest levels in a month.

Indian rupee ended its three-day decline against the U.S. dollar on the day after U.S. Fed announced a 25-basis-point hike and signalled a rate pause in future.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the sixth day and bought equities worth Rs 1,414.73 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned buyers, snapping their two-day selling streak, and bought stocks worth Rs 441.56 crore, the NSE data showed.