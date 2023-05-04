Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On May 4

U.S. stocks rallied and bond yields dipped as the Federal Reserve signalled a pause in rate hikes in the coming days. The S&P 500 inched up 0.2%, whereas the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.3% shortly after the Fed policy announcement. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.38%.

Crude price tanked 3.8% to slightly above $68 a barrel, while gold price rose 0.6%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin declined 0.4% to trade around $28,600 level.

Domestic benchmark indices—BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50—started the week strong by closing 0.4% and 0.46% higher, respectively, carried on the back of a rally in metals, IT and energy stocks.

Indian rupee snapped its three-day decline against the U.S. dollar to close in green for a third day as strong domestic equities failed to spur investor interest ahead of the U.S. Fed policy announcement.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the fifth day and bought equities worth Rs 1,338 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors were sellers for the second straight day and sold stocks worth Rs 583.99 crore, the NSE data showed.