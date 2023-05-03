Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On May 3

Shares in Asia are set to decline after Wall Street fell on renewed concern about the banking sector before a Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday where policy makers are expected to raise interest rates.

Equity futures in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all declined, while U.S. contracts edged lower in early Asian trade. The S&P 500 slipped 1.2% Tuesday with the financial sector the second-worst performer after energy.

U.S. regional lenders PacWest Bancorp and Western Alliance Bancorp both slid at least 15% just a day after JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s acquisition of First Republic Bank seemed to bolster confidence in the sector.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasuries in U.S. was trading at 3.42%. Crude prices fell 5% below $76-mark, while Bitcoin was trading above 28,000-level.

At 5:42 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was down 0.39% at 18,149.5.

Domestic benchmark indices—BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50—started the week strong by closing 0.4% and 0.46% higher, respectively, carried on the back of a rally in metals, IT and energy stocks.

Indian rupee continued its downtrend against the U.S. dollar for a third day as strong domestic equities failed to spur investor interest ahead of the U.S. Fed policy announcement.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the fourth straight day and bought equities worth Rs 1,997.35 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned sellers, snapping their two-day buying streak and offloaded stocks worth Rs 394.05 crore, the NSE data showed.