Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On May 29

U.S. stock futures advanced as appetite for risk taking returned to global markets following the deal between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the U.S. debt ceiling. Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both gained about 0.5% as trading opened in Asia on Monday.

Futures for benchmarks in Japan and Australia pointed upward and a gauge of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks rallied on Friday in a positive sign for Hong Kong traders returning from a long weekend.

The agreement struck by Biden and McCarthy over the weekend needs to be passed by Congress, with the clock ticking down on June 5, when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said cash will run out. There is plenty in the deal that Democrats and Republicans won’t like. U.S. markets are closed on Monday for a holiday, as are those in the U.K. and some parts of Europe.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasuries in U.S. was trading at 3.80%. Crude was trading above $77-mark, while Bitcoin gained 2% to trade around 28,000-level.

At 5:21 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, up 0.46% at 18,632.5.

Domestic benchmarks closed in green for the second day in a row, rising around 1%, with media, FMCG and IT stocks leading the rally. The Indian rupee closed higher against the U.S. dollar on the back of forex inflows and positive domestic equities.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the fifth straight day and bought equities worth Rs 350.15 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors were buyers for the sixth straight day and bought Rs 1,840.98 crore worth of equities, the NSE data showed.