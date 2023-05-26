Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On May 26

U.S. stocks gained amid the frenzy in companies related to artificial intelligence outweighing broader concerns. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, whereas the Nasdaq 100 was up 2.3% by 3:03 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced eight basis point to 3.82%.

Crude price declined 3.4%, while gold price dipped 1.1%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin slipped 0.1% to trade around $26,400 level.

Domestic benchmarks broke their two-day losing streak as realty stocks gained.

The Indian rupee snapped its two-day rally against the U.S. dollar and closed lower as the foreign unit grew stronger in global markets.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the fourth straight day and bought equities worth Rs 589.10 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors were buyers for the fifth straight day and bought Rs 338.44 crore worth of equities, the NSE data showed.