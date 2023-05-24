Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On May 24

U.S. stocks dropped as deadlock over debt ceiling continued. The S&P 500 declined 1%, whereas the Nasdaq 100 was down 1.2% by 3:23 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries dropped one basis point to 3.7%.

Crude price was up 1.4%, while gold price moved little. Meanwhile, Bitcoin inched up 1% to trade around $27,100 level.

Domestic benchmarks closed marginally higher as Adani Group stocks led the gains while private banks dragged.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee snapped its four-day decline against U.S. dollar following marginal rise in domestic equities.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the second day and bought equities worth Rs 182.51 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors were buyers for the third straight day and bought stocks worth Rs 397.29 crore, the NSE data showed.