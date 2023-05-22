Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On May 22
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Equity futures for U.S. and Asian stock benchmarks slid while currencies held within tight ranges in a cautious start to trading on Monday as the risk of a debt default in Washington cast a shadow over markets.
Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 dropped about 0.2% after the gauges registered small declines on Friday. Futures for Japanese and Australian shares fell slightly and those for Hong Kong rose marginally.
The S&P 500’s drop on Friday halted a two-day rally as it failed to stay above the closely watched level of 4,200.
Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasuries in U.S. was trading at 3.66%. Crude was above $75-mark, while Bitcoin advanced below 27,000-level.
At 5:38 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was down 0.16% at 18,209.5.
Domestic benchmark indices snapped a three-day losing streak to end higher, aided by gains in Adani Group stocks as well as technology and information technology stocks.
The Indian rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar for the third straight day as it faced a strong greenback in the overseas market and hardening crude prices.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 113.46 crore, snapping the 16-day buying streak—the longest buying spree so far in 2023. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned buyers snapping their three-day selling streak, and bought stocks worth Rs 1,071.35 crore, the NSE data showed.
Earnings Fineprint
NTPC Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.33% at Rs 44,252.92 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 42,160.64 crore)
Ebitda up 4.52% at Rs 11,942.40 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,897.63 crore)
Ebitda margin at 26.99% vs 30.81% (Bloomberg estimate: 30.6%)
Net profit down 6.31% at Rs 4871.55 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,876.77 crore)
The company will pay final dividend of Rs 3 per share for the fiscal 2022-23.
JSW Steel Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue flat at Rs 46,962 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 44,205.08 crore)
Ebitda fell 13.5% at Rs 7,939 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,732.61 crore)
EBITDA margin 17% vs 19.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.2%)
Net profit up 12% at Rs 3,741 crore (Bloomberg estimate: 2,068.51 crore)
The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.40 per share for the fiscal 2023. It also approved raising Rs 7,000 crore via non-convertible debentures and additional Rs 7,000 crore through equity shares and/or convertible securities.
Power Grid Corporation of India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.45% at Rs 11,494.90 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 11,950.90 crore)
Ebitda up 14.17% at Rs 10,134.46 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,483.3 crore)
Ebitda margins at 88.16% vs 86.84% (Bloomberg estimate: 87.7%)
Net profit down 2.46% at Rs 4,214.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,132.60 crore)
The company announced a final dividend of Rs 4.75 per share for the fiscal 2023.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12% at Rs 3,374 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,331 crore)
EBITDA up 31% to Rs 605 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 604 crore)
Margins at 17.9% Vs 15.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 18.1%)
Net loss of Rs 428 crore vs net profit of Rs 156 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 276 crore profit)
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for the fiscal 2023. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 799.73 crore during the quarter under review.
Narayana Hrudalaya Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 30% at Rs 1,222 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,116 crore)
Ebitda up 58% to Rs 276 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 258 crore)
Ebitda margin at 22.6% vs 18.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.1%)
Net profit up 1.5 times to Rs 173 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 157 crore)
The company will pay final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for the fiscal 2023, with record date fixed as July 7. The board approved raising Rs 300 crore via non-convertible debentures.
Muthoot Finance Q4 FY23 (Consolidated)
Interest income up 7.45% at Rs 3,134.11 crore (YoY)
Net profit up 0.3% at Rs 1,009.26 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 941.70 crore)
Stage III loan assets at 3.79% vs 2.58% (QoQ)
Net stage III loan assets at 3.4% vs 2.31% (QoQ)
Zomato Q4 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 5.5% at Rs 2,056 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,076.47 crore)
Ebitda loss at Rs 225.4 vs Rs 366.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 360.73 crore loss)
Net loss at Rs 188.2 crore vs Rs 346.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 361.6 crore loss)
Delhivery Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue fell 10% to Rs 1,860 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,960 crore)
Ebitda fell 79% to Rs 13.4 crore Vs Rs 63.25 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 42 crore loss)
Ebitda margin stood at 0.7% vs 3.1%
Net loss stood at Rs 159 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 174 crore loss)
IRB Infrastructure Developers Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13% at Rs 1,619.98 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,763.85 crore)
Ebitda up 18.26% at Rs 758.74 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 677.63 crore)
Ebitda margin at 46.84% vs 44.75% (Bloomberg estimate: 38.4%)
Net profit down 25.42% at Rs 130.15 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 212.23 crore)
The company will pay a second interim dividend of Rs 0.075 per share, with the record date fixed as May 29.
Abbott India Q4 FY23 (YoY)
Revenue up 7% at Rs 1,343 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,369 crore)
Ebitda down 5% to Rs 280 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 332 crore)
Ebitda margin at 20.9% vs 23.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.3%)
Net profit up 9% to Rs 231 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 249 crore)
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 180 per share along with a special dividend of Rs 145 per share.
Bandhan Bank Q4 FY23
Net interest income down 2.69% at Rs 2,471.77 crore (YoY)
Net profit down 57.51% at Rs 808.29 crore (YoY) (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 848.23 crore)
GNPA ratio at 4.87% vs 7.15% (QoQ)
NNPA ratio at 1.17% vs 1.86% (QoQ)
Hindustan Copper Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 2.62% at Rs 559.76 crore
Ebitda up 22.08% at Rs 186.02 crore
Ebitda margin at 33.23% vs 27.94%
Net profit up 48.42% at Rs 132.21 crore
Cochin Shipyard Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 50.51% at Rs 600.09 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 802 crore)
Ebitda loss of Rs 67.06 crore vs Ebitda of Rs 296.27 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 160.40 crore profit)
Net profit down 85.67% at Rs 39.34 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 128.30 crore)
NLC India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 66.37% at Rs 5,134.04 crore
Ebitda up 61.22% at Rs 1,722.45 crore
Ebitda margin at 33.55% vs 34.62%
Net profit up 152.62% at Rs 836.59 crore
The company declared a final dividend of Rs 2 per share for the fiscal 2023.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 15.7% at Rs 1,790.96 crore
Ebitda dowj 7.58% at Rs 211.44 crore
Ebitda margin at 11.81% vs 14.78%
Net profit down 25.49% at Rs 131.55 crore
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for the fiscal 2023.
Sun TV Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 1.92% at Rs 840.36 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 816.68 crore)
Ebitda down 11.72% at Rs 497.83 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 470.43 crore)
Ebitda margin at 59.24% vs 65.81% (Bloomberg estimate: 57.6%)
Net profit down 7.26% at Rs 380.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 369.92 crore)
JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.39% at Rs 1,862.07 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,770.15 crore)
Ebitda down 28.34% at Rs 232.66 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 248.13 crore)
Ebitda margin at 12.49% vs 20.29% (Bloomberg estimate: 14%)
Net profit down 39.04% at Rs 114.83 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 132.93 crore)
The company will pay a dividend of Rs 3.75 per share for the fiscal ended 2023. The board approved raising Rs 300 crore via debt.
Cochin Shipyard Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 50.51% at Rs 600.09 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 802 crore)
Ebitda loss of Rs 67.06 crore vs Ebitda of Rs 296.27 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 160.40 crore profit)
Net profit down 85.67% at Rs 39.34 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 128.30 crore)
Q4 Earnings Results Today
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Borosil, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Camlin Fine Sciences, CESC, Capri Global Capital, EIH, Finolex Industries, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India), Fusion Micro Finance, Garware Technical Fibres, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, HEG, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Jtekt India, Moschip Technologies, NACL Industries, National Highways Infra Trust, PB Fintech, RACL Geartech, Radiant Cash Management Services, Ramco Industries, Keystone Realtors, Sansera Engineering, Shree Cement, SJVN, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Spencers Retail, Thangamayil Jewellery.
Stocks To Watch: NTPC, Zomato, Delhivery, JSW Steel, Glenmark Pharma, ABFRL In Focus
Zee Entertainment Enterprises/IDBI Bank: The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal has dismissed the application by IDBI Bank to initiate insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment.
NDTV: The company’s stock has been moved out of long-term additional surveillance measure framework by BSE and National Stock Exchange.
NTPC: NTPC Green Energy, the renewable arm of the company, signed an MoU with HPCL Mittal Energy under which it will supply 250 MW green energy to the latter, according to a statement by NTPC. Both companies will explore opportunities in production of green hydrogen, green ammonia and green methane.
Dilip Buildcon: The company has been selected as the L-1 bidder for construction of Malhargarh pressurized micro lift major irrigation project on turnkey basis by Water Resource Department in the state of Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh at a cost of Rs 699.03 crore.
Aurobindo Pharma: The U.S. FDA has issued a Form 483 with four observations after inspecting the company’s Unit XIV, an API non antibiotic manufacturing facility situated at Paravada Industrial Area, in Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh.
Piramal Pharma: The U.S. FDA completed the good manufacturing practices and pre-approval inspection of the company’s Pithampur facility with no Form 483 observations.
Walchandnagar Industries: The company has agreed on a debt restructuring scheme with ACRE and has signed a restructuring agreement dated May 18, 2023. Company has allotted 32.10 lakh shares of Rs 2 each at Rs 60 per share for conversion to ACRE. The total size of the restructuring agreements is Rs 62 crore. The outstanding debt restructured until now stands at Rs 40.92 crore.
Block Deals
Affle India: Sector Investment Funds Plc bought 1.69 lakh shares (0.13%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI sold 1.69 lakh shares (0.13%) at Rs 911.75 apiece.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: Sector Investment Funds Plc bought 2.68 lakh shares (0.03%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI sold 2.68 lakh shares (0.03%) at Rs 1,042.15 apiece.
Devyani International: Sector Investment Funds Plc bought 9.07 lakh shares (0.08%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI sold 9.07 lakh shares (0.08%) at Rs 184.25 apiece.
Jubilant Foodworks: Sector Investment Funds Plc bought 5.7 lakh shares (0.09%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI sold 5.7 lakh shares (0.09%) at Rs 474.80 apiece.
Sonata Software: Sector Investment Funds Plc bought 2.57 lakh shares (0.18%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI sold 2.57 lakh shares (0.18%) at Rs 924.85 apiece.
Varun Beverages: Sector Investment Funds Plc bought 1.2 lakh shares (0.01%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI sold 1.2 lakh shares (0.01%) at Rs 2,720.65 apiece.
Devyani International: Sector Investment Funds Plc bought 2.71 lakh shares (0.04%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI sold 2.71 lakh shares (0.04%) at Rs 1,575.80 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Wheels India: 3P India Equity Fund 1 bought 1 lakh shares (0.42%), Nippon India Mutual Fund sold 1 lakh shares (0.42%) at Rs 551 apiece.
Pledge Shares Details
Usha Martin: Promoter Usha Martin Ventures revoked a pledge of 2 crore shares and promoter Peterhouse Investments India revoked a pledge of 1.96 crore shares on May 16.
Emami: Promoter group Diwakar Finvest released a pledge 4.74 lakh shares and Suraj Finvest released a pledge of 2.75 lakh shares between May 17-18.
Trading Tweaks
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: eMudhra
Move Out of Short-Term ASM Framework: Fairchem Organics, Max Ventures and Industries
Who’s Meeting Whom
Dalmia Bharat: To meet analyst and investors on May 23 and May 24.
Hindustan Unilever: To meet analyst and investors on May 22, 24 and 31.
Asian Paints: To meet analyst and investors on May 24 and 25.
Escorts Kubota: To meet analyst and investors on May 22.
UltraTech Cement: To meet analyst and investors on May 22.
F&O Cues
Nifty May futures ended at 18,231, a premium of 55.55 points.
Nifty May futures fell 2.24% and 4,830 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank May futures ended at 43,990.10, a premium of 214.65 points.
Nifty Bank May futures fell 4.75% and 3,937 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, L&T Finance Holdings, Manappuram Finance
Securities removed from the ban period: Punjab National Bank, LIC Housing Finance
Money Market Updates
Rupee closed 0.09% lower against the U.S. dollar at Rs 82.66 on Friday, compared to Thursday’s close of 82.59.
Research Reports
