Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On May 22

Equity futures for U.S. and Asian stock benchmarks slid while currencies held within tight ranges in a cautious start to trading on Monday as the risk of a debt default in Washington cast a shadow over markets.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 dropped about 0.2% after the gauges registered small declines on Friday. Futures for Japanese and Australian shares fell slightly and those for Hong Kong rose marginally.

The S&P 500’s drop on Friday halted a two-day rally as it failed to stay above the closely watched level of 4,200.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasuries in U.S. was trading at 3.66%. Crude was above $75-mark, while Bitcoin advanced below 27,000-level.

At 5:38 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was down 0.16% at 18,209.5.

Domestic benchmark indices snapped a three-day losing streak to end higher, aided by gains in Adani Group stocks as well as technology and information technology stocks.

The Indian rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar for the third straight day as it faced a strong greenback in the overseas market and hardening crude prices.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 113.46 crore, snapping the 16-day buying streak—the longest buying spree so far in 2023. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned buyers snapping their three-day selling streak, and bought stocks worth Rs 1,071.35 crore, the NSE data showed.