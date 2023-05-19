Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On May 19

U.S. stocks were trading higher even as the deadlock over raising the debt ceiling continued. The S&P 500 was up 0.3%, whereas the Nasdaq 100 rose 1% by 2:22 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 3.64%.

Crude price dipped 1.6%, while gold price fell 1.2%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin fell 2.8% to trade around $26,600 level.

Domestic benchmarks fared poorly for the third straight day with realty, services, power, oil and gas stocks leading the decline.

The Indian rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar for the second day as it faced a strong greenback in the overseas market and tepid domestic equities back home.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the sixteenth straight day and bought equities worth Rs 970.18 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors were sellers for the third straight day and offloaded stocks worth Rs 849.96 crore, the NSE data showed.