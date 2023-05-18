Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On May 18

U.S. stocks gained on hopes of a group of lawmakers breaking the deadlock on the debt ceiling debate. The S&P 500 was up 1.2%, whereas the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3% by 2:29 pm in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.58%.

Crude price increased 2.7%, while gold price fell 0.3%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin rose 0.7% to trade around $27,100 level.

Domestic benchmarks closed in red for the second day in a row as index heavyweights Infosys Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. dragged.

The Indian rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar as the greenback grew stronger in overseas market and domestic equities declined.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the fifteenth straight day and bought equities worth Rs 149.33 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors were sellers for the second straight day and sold stocks worth Rs 203.87 crore, the NSE data showed.