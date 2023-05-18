Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On May 18
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
U.S. stocks gained on hopes of a group of lawmakers breaking the deadlock on the debt ceiling debate. The S&P 500 was up 1.2%, whereas the Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3% by 2:29 pm in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.58%.
Crude price increased 2.7%, while gold price fell 0.3%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin rose 0.7% to trade around $27,100 level.
Domestic benchmarks closed in red for the second day in a row as index heavyweights Infosys Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. dragged.
The Indian rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar as the greenback grew stronger in overseas market and domestic equities declined.
Foreign investors were net buyers for the fifteenth straight day and bought equities worth Rs 149.33 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors were sellers for the second straight day and sold stocks worth Rs 203.87 crore, the NSE data showed.
Earnings
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 3% at Rs 787 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 799 crore)
Ebitda down 3% to Rs 170 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 169 crore)
Ebitda margin flat at 21.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.1%)
Net profit down 89% to Rs 133 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 124 crore)
Profit after tax for March quarter of fiscal 2022 included profit from discontinued operations to the tune of Rs 1,274 crore.
In its meeting on Wednesday, the board recommended a dividend of Rs 32 per share for the fiscal 2023.
Jindal Stainless Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.4% at Rs 9,765.08 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 10,508.67 crore)
Ebitda down 19% at Rs 1,143.93 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 904.20 crore)
Ebitda margin at 11.71% vs 14.52% (Bloomberg estimate: 8.6%)
Net profit down 19.96% at Rs 716.29 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 603.07 crore)
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for fiscal 2023, with a total outgo of Rs 123.52 crore. It also approved raising Rs 5,000 crore via debt.
Teamlease Services Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.55% at Rs 2,027.27 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,052.27 crore)
Ebitda down 17.94% at Rs 33.67 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 33.76 crore)
Ebitda margin at 1.66% vs 2.26% (Bloomberg estimate: 1.6%)
Net profit down 22.42% at Rs 23.94 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 28.72 crore)
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ore Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 56.66% at Rs 607.71 crore
Ebitda up 253.43% at Rs 235.28 crore
Ebitda margin at 38.72% vs 17.16%
Net profit up 319.92% at Rs 173.89 crore
Sandur Pellets, a wholly owned subsidiary, was incorporated on May 7, 2022, and the group started presenting its consolidated financial results from the current year. Accordingly, the comparatives of the previous periods are not applicable.
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for the fiscal 2023.
MM Forgings Q4 FY23 (Conolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.97% at Rs 388.3 crore
Ebitda up 24.92% at Rs 69.53 crore
Ebitda margin at 17.91% vs 17.2%
Net profit up 310.59% at Rs 30.63 crore
The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share, with the record date fixed as May 29. The dividend will be paid on or before June 15.
Honeywell Automation India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 27.2% at Rs 849.68 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 910.04 crore)
Ebitda up 58.99% at Rs 138.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 132.14 crore)
Ebitda margin at 16.34% vs 13.07% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.5%)
Net profit up 54.16% at Rs 112.03 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 104.68 crore)
The company announced a dividend of Rs 95 per share for the fiscal ended March 31. The same, if approved, will be paid on August 25.
Thermax Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.01% at Rs 2,310.82 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,299.36 crore
Ebitda up 47.83% at Rs 199.90 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 191.94 crore)
Ebitda margin at 8.65% vs 6.79% (Bloomberg estimate: 8.3%)
Net profit up 52.34% at Rs 156.21 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 139.81 crore)
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per share for the fiscal 2023, with the record date fixed as July 21.
Whirlpool of India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 2.82% at Rs 1565.23 crore
Ebitda down 33.89% at Rs 89.81 crore
Ebitda margin at 5.74% vs 8.43%
Net profit down 30.09% at Rs 55.6 crore
The board approved a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for the financial year 2022-23.
Restaurant Brands Asia Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 28.55% to Rs 513.95 crore
Ebitda up 35.41% at Rs 27.38 crore
Ebitda margin at 5.33% vs 5.06%
Net loss narrows to Rs 79.96 crore vs net loss of Rs 81.54 crore
Results
State Bank of India, ITC, InterGlobe Aviation, Zydus Lifesciences, UNO Minda, United Spirits, Ramco Cements, Arvind, PI Industries, Gland Pharma, Transport Corporation of India, Tata Elxsi, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Bata India, RITES, Sumitomo Chemical India, PNB Housing Finance, Syrma SGS Technology, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Clean Science and Technology, Shalby, Container Corporation of India, LT Foods, GAIL (India), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, GR Infraprojects, Hindustan Construction Co, Hindustan Foods, IG Petrochemicals, Jet Airways (India), Likhitha Infrastructure, PTC India Financial Services, PSP Projects, Sharda Motor Industries, Tasty Bite Eatables, Thomas Cook (India), Transpek Industry, Trident, Ujjivan Financial Services, Universal Cables, Vindhya Telelinks
Stocks To Watch
State Bank of India/HDFC Bank: The Reserve Bank of India allowed to acquire up to 9.99% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of HDFC Bank. SBI Funds Management has been advised by RBI to acquire the shareholding by Nov. 15, 2023.
Vedanta: The company’s board will meet on May 22 to consider the first interim dividend for the fiscal 2023-24. The record date for the dividend, if approved, will be May 30.
JSW Steel: The company has been selected as the preferred bidder for composite licence of unexplored Surjagad 4 iron ore block in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. The highest final offer price by the company is 131.05% of average monthly prices of iron ore of different grades and quality.
Surya Roshni: The company has received an order from Indraprastha Gas for supply 3LPE coated carbon steel pipes. It has also received orders from Indian Oil Corporation and Maharashtra Natural Gas in May for supply of API pipes and GI pipes. The total value of these orders is Rs 62.23 crore.
Vedant Fashions: Promoter Ravi Modi Family Trust will sell up to 9.88% stake in the company through an offer for sale on May 18 and 19. The floor price for the offer is Rs 1,161 per share.
NHPC: The company received letter of intent from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for 200 MW capacity Solar Power Project within 600 MW Gujarat State Electricity Corporation’s solar park at Khavda. The estimated financial implication for project will be Rs 1,007.60 crore.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: The life insurer appointed Dhiren Salian as chief financial officer with effect from May 18 due to early retirement of Satyan Jambunathan from the post.
KPI Green Energy: The company has completed charging of 9.4 MW wind-solar hybrid project for Greenlab Diamonds. It has also received approval of Chief Electrical Inspector for commissioning the project.
Bharat Heavy Electricals: The company given Jai Prakash Srivastava additional charge of the post of director (finance) for one year, effective April 18, 2023 to April 17, 2024. It also appointed Krishna Kumar Thakur as director (human resources) for a period of five years from the date of assumption of charge.
Godrej Agrovet: The company has collaborated with State Bank of India to launch a finance offering for oil palm farmers.
Who’s Meeting Whom
UPL: To meet analyst and investors on May 18 and 19.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings: To meet analyst and investors on May 23, 26 and 29
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Income Distribution: India Grid Trust
Record Date Income Distribution: India Grid Trust
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: MPS, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
Move Out of Short-Term ASM Framework: TARC
Insider Trading
Som Distilleries & Breweries: Promoter Deepak Arora bought 10,000 shares on May 16.
F&O Cues
Nifty May futures ended at 18,231.95, a discount of 96.45 points.
Nifty May futures fell 7.91% and 18,491 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank May futures ended at 43,750, a discount of 153.15 points.
Nifty Bank May futures fell 7.53% and 6,773 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Punjab National Bank, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Delta Corp, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, LIC Housing Finance and Manappuram Finance
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
Money Market Updates
Rupee closed 0.21% lower against the U.S. dollar at Rs 82.39 on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday’s close of 82.21.