Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On May 17

U.S. stocks suffered losses as investors awaited a decision on raising the debt ceiling. The S&P 500 was down 0.3%, whereas the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5% by 2:48 pm in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.55%.

Crude price declined 0.6%, while the gold price tanked 1.5%. Meanwhile, Bitcoin fell 1.2% to trade around $27,000 level.

Domestic benchmarks ended their two-day rally as decline in HDFC twins weighed upon the indices.

The Indian rupee gained against the U.S. dollar on the back of forex inflows and softening crude prices.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the fourteenth straight day and bought equities worth Rs 1,406.86 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned sellers after a day and sold stocks worth Rs 886.17 crore, the NSE data showed.