Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On May 15
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
U.S. stocks dipped as investors anticipated a jump in long-term inflation expectations and a fresh warning on the debt ceiling. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, whereas the Nasdaq 100 was down 0.6% by 1:25 pm in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 3.39%.
Crude price declined 0.8%, while the gold price changed little. Meanwhile, Bitcoin fell 2.4% to trade around $26,400 level.
Domestic benchmark indices reversed early losses to close with gains, supported by advances in banking and auto stocks.
The Indian rupee continued its downward trend against the U.S. dollar as a stronger greenback attracted investor attention.
Foreign investors were net buyers for the twelfth straight day and bought equities worth Rs 1,014.06 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors remained sellers for a third day, and sold stocks worth Rs 922.19 crore, the NSE data showed.
Earnings
Tata Motors Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 35% to Rs 1.06 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1.02 lakh crore)
Ebitda rose 58% to Rs 13,114 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,352.71 crore)
Ebitda margin stood at 12.4% vs 10.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.08%)
Net Profit at Rs 5,408 crore vs Rs 1,033 crore loss (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,558.46 crore)
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share for the fiscal ended March 2023.
Hindustan Petroleum Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue 10.67% at Rs 1.08 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1.01 lakh crore)
Ebitda up 82.83% at Rs 5,129.74 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4072.60 crore)
Ebitda margin at 4.75% vs 2.87% (Bloomberg estimate: 4%)
Net profit up 78.77% at Rs 3,608.32 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 162.40 crore)
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.79% at Rs 1,350.63 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,343.15 crore)
Ebitda up 5.23% at Rs 451.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 408.06 crore)
EBitda margin at 33.46% vs 33% (Bloomberg estimate: 30.4%)
Net profit down 2.27% at Rs 316.22 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 280.10 crore)
The board declared the second interim dividend of Rs 21 per share for fiscal 2023. The record date for the dividend has been fixed as May 20, and it will be paid on and from June 8.
DLF Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 5.89% at Rs 1,456.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,583.93 crore)
Ebitda up 8.38% at Rs 398.35 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 504.48 crore)
Ebitda margin at 27.36% vs 23.75% (Bloomberg estimate: 31.8%)
Net profit up 40.45% at Rs 569.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 565.42 crore)
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per share for the financial year 2022-23.
Indian Overseas Bank Q4 FY23 (Standalone)
Net interest income up 41.41% at Rs 2,276.11 crore
Net profit up 17.69% at Rs 650.07 crore
GNPA ratio at 7.44% vs 8.19%
NNPA ratio at 1.83% vs 2.43%
The board approved raising Rs 2,000 crore during financial year 2023-24—Rs 1,000 crore e through issue of equity shares, and another Rs 1,000 crore through Basel III compliant Tier II bonds.
Indraprastha Gas Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 53.28% at Rs 4,061.63 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,720.80 crore)
Ebitda down 6.83% at Rs 466.28 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 482.80 crore)
Ebitda margin at 11.48% vs 18.89% (Bloomberg estimate: 13%)
Net profit down 7.76% at Rs 397.51 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 372.90 crore)
Great Eastern Shipping Co. Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 58.92% at Rs 1,455.98 crore
Ebitda up 119.39% at Rs 847.04 crore
Ebitda margin at 58.18% vs 42.14%
Net profit up 282.04% at Rs 721.94 crore
The board declared a fourth interim dividend of Rs 9 per share, with a total outgo of Rs 128.49 crore for the year ended March 2023.
APL Apollo Tubes Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.13% at Rs 4,431.09 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,621.62 crore)
Ebitda up 21.34% at Rs 322.90 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 317 crore)
Ebitda margin at 7.29% vs 6.31% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.86%)
Net profit up 14.27% at Rs 201.82 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 210.17 crore)
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for the financial year 2022-23.
Kennametal India Q4 FY23 (YoY)
Revenue up 4.07% at Rs 255.7 crore
Ebitda down 28.4% at Rs 30.5 crore
Ebitda margin at 11.93% vs 17.34%
Net profit down 42.01% at Rs 15.6 crore
The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 20 per share for the fiscal 2023, with record date fixed as May 25.
Dish TV India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 21.45% at Rs 504.82 crore
Ebitda down 95.73% at Rs 15.04 crore
Ebitda margin at 2.98% vs 54.85%
Net loss narrows to Rs 1,720.62 crore from Rs 2,031.99 crore loss.
Results
Pfizer, PVR Inox, Kalyan Jewellers India, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Tube Investments of India, Asahi India Glass, Century Plyboards (I), Astral, Cantabil Retail India, Coromandel International, Goodluck India, HIL, Patel Engineering, PCBL, Procter & Gamble Health, SJS Enterprises, Skipper, Subex, Ugro Capital, Uttam Sugar Mills, Vesuvius India.
Stocks To Watch
Birla Corporation: Wholly owned subsidiary RCCPL Pvt. Ltd. acquired limestone mining rights over 889.76 hectares in Katni, Madhya Pradesh in a tripartite agreement with the Madhya Pradesh government and Sanghi Infrastructure, for a consideration of Rs 5,155.49 crore
Hindustan Petroleum: The company will incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary to consolidate all green and emerging business opportunities under one umbrella. The company is also exploring options to unlock value in lubricant business, including carving out.
Rail Vikas Nigam: A Rail Vikas Nigam-SCC Infrastructure joint venture received the letter of award for a project worth Rs 2,248.94 crore to plan, design and construction of main canal and structures to provide Irrigation facility to 41,903 hectares for Upper High-Level Canal of Mahi Bajaj Sagar Project in Banswara, Rajasthan. RVNL has 51% share in the joint venture.
Vedanta: The company approved capex of $296 million in Cairn Oil and Gas operations. It appointed Sonal Shrivastava as the chief financial officer, effective June 1, 2023. It also reappointed Navin Agarwal as whole-time director from Aug. 01, 2023 to July 31, 2028, and Priya Agarwal as non-executive director from May 17, 2023 to May 16, 2028.
Mahindra CIE Automotive: The company invested Rs 4.16 crore into associate Clean Max Deneb Power LLP to source green energy on captive basis. The company has invested 8.36 crore in Clean Max Deneb, representing 26% of the latter’s total capital.
Canara Bank: The Reserve Bank of India imposed a penalty of Rs 2.92 crore penalty on Canara Bank on regulatory violations.
Adani Green Energy: The board meeting to consider a proposal for raising funds, scheduled on May 13 has been postponed to May 24.
Sun Pharmaceuticals: The company received tentative approval from U.S. FDA for its linagliptin tablets
Indian Railways Finance Corporation: The company will consider and approve market borrowing programme for the financial year 2022-23 on May 24.
Punjab National Bank: The lender will consider on May 19 raising equity capital through issue of equity shares to eligible employees under employee stock purchase scheme.
Bulk Deals
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Plutus Wealth Management bought 65 lakh shares (0.67%) at Rs 184.63 apiece.
Block Deals
Nazara Technologies: Societe Generale bought 5.93 lakh shares (0.89%), Anupam Dhanuka sold 2.93 lakh (0.44%) and Anshu Dhanuka sold 3 lakh shares (0.45%) at Rs 570 apiece.
Pledge Share Details
Gati: Promoter group Manish Agarwal Benefit Trust revoked a pledge of 95,000 shares on May 8.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Final Dividend: Sula Vineyard, Tata Coffee
Record Date Final Dividend: Sula Vineyard
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Anupam Rasayan India
Record Date Interim Dividend: Anupam Rasayan India
Who’s Meeting Whom
Multi Commodity Exchange of India: To meet analyst and investors on May 22.
Angel One: To meet analyst and investors on May 15.
Vedant Fashions: To meet analyst and investors on May 25.
Home First Finance Company India: To meet analyst and investors on May 15 and May 18.
Can Fin Home: To meet analyst and investors on May 15.
Five-Star Business Finance: To meet analyst and investors on May 15.
Symphony: To meet analyst and investors on May 15.
F&O Cues
Nifty May futures ended at 18,334, a discount of 19.40 points.
Nifty May futures fell 1.43% and 3,344 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank May futures ended at 43,760, a premium of 298.25 points.
Nifty Bank May futures fell 3.41% and 3,171 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Bharat Heavy Electricals, Canara Bank, Manappuram Finance, Punjab National Bank, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Delta Corp
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
Money Market Updates
Rupee closed 0.10% lower against the U.S. dollar at Rs 82.17 on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday’s close of 82.08.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.