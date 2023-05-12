Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On May 12
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
Stocks in Asia are set for a muted open after a mixed U.S. session that saw treasuries and the dollar rally on signals of a cooling jobs market and renewed concerns about the health of regional lenders.
Equity futures in Hong Kong advanced, while those for Japan and Australia were little changed and U.S. contracts were stable in early Asian trade. The S&P 500 slid 0.2% on Thursday following jobs and inflation data, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 added 0.3% after Google parent Alphabet Inc. showcased its artificial intelligence tools.
Data showed U.S. initial jobless claims reached the highest since October 2021 while producer prices rose 0.2% in April, trailing economists’ estimates for a 0.3% increase.
Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasuries in U.S. was trading at 3.38%. Crude prices fell over 1% below $75-mark, while Bitcoin declined to 27,000-level.
At 5:20 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was down 0.34% at 18,287.5.
Index provider MSCI Inc. added three India stocks to its emerging markets index on Friday as part of its May review. Defence manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics, hospital chain operator Max Healthcare Institute and auto components maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings were added to the index under the quarterly rejig, a statement from the index provider showed. Notably, Max Healthcare has been upgraded from small cap index to mid cap index. The changes in the index will come into effect from June 1, 2023.
Domestic benchmark indices closed the day in red, dragged by index heavyweights Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.
The Indian rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar amid a stronger greenback and rising crude prices.
Foreign investors were net buyers for the eleventh day and bought equities worth Rs 837.21 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors remained sellers for a second day, and sold stocks worth Rs 200.09 crore, snapping two-day buying streak, the NSE data showed.
Earnings Fineprint
Eicher Motors Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 19% to Rs 3,804 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3741.35 crore)
Ebitda rose 23% to Rs 933.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 896.69 crore)
Ebitda margin stood at 24.5% vs 23.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 24%)
Net Profit rose 48% to Rs 905.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 786.78 crore)
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 37 per share for the fiscal 2023.
PDS Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue 1.22% at Rs 2,741.66 crore
Ebitda up 27.8% at Rs 132.61 crore
Ebitda margin at 4.84% vs 3.74%
BLS International Services
Net profit down 11.16% at Rs 76.61 crore
The company announced a final dividend of Rs 2.60 per share.
Deepak Nitrite Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 4.75% at Rs 1,961.36 crore
Ebitda down 15.2% at Rs 347.96 crore
Ebitda margin at 17.74% vs 21.92%
Net profit down 12.48% at Rs 233.86 crore
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 7.50 per share for the fiscal 2023.
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Q4 FY23 (YoY)
Revenue up 61.87% at Rs 1,163.62 crore
Ebitda up 427.85% at Rs 127.95 crore
Ebitda margins at 11% vs 3.37%
Net profit up 1844.99% at Rs 67.88 crore
The company recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for the fiscal ended March 31.
Zensar Technologies Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 0.89% at Rs 1,212.60 crore
Ebit up 26.64% at Rs 140.7 crore
Ebit margin at 11.6% vs 9.08%
Net profit up 55.82% at Rs 119.2 crore
The company announced a final dividend of Rs 3.50 per share for the fiscal 2023.
Gujarat State Petronet Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 14.43% at Rs 4,270.16 crore
Ebitda down 14.63% at Rs 862.78 crore
Ebitda margin at 20.2% vs 20.25%
Net profit down 15.12% at Rs 542.81 crore
The board has approved a dividend of Rs 5 per share for the fiscal 2023.
Siemens Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 27.8% at Rs 4,857.8 crore
Ebitda up 32.34% at Rs 621.2 crore
Ebitda margin at 12.79% vs 12.35%
Net profit up 38.76% at Rs 471.8 crore
The board reappointed Sunil Mathur as managing director and chief executive officer for five years, effective Jan. 1, 2023. It also reappointed Daniel Spindler as chief financial officer for one year, effective Aug. 1, 2023.
South Indian Bank Q4 FY23 (Standalone)
Net Interest Income up 43.4% at Rs 857.18 crore (YoY)
Net profit up 22.74% at Rs 333.89 crore (YoY)
GNPA ratio at 5.14% vs 5.48% (QoQ)
NNPA ratio at 1.86% vs 2.26% (QoQ)
Q4 Earnings Results
Tata Motors, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics, Cipla, Polycab India, Indraprastha Gas, Sharda Cropchem, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Manappuram Finance, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Laxmi Organic Industries, Greaves Cotton, Sapphire Foods India, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, VST Tillers Tractors, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, Ethos, Aarti Pharmalabs, Alembic, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Great Eastern Shipping Co, Honda India Power Products, Indian Overseas Bank, Infobeans Technologies, Kennametal India, Max Financial Services, Pix Transmissions, Rane Holdings, Shree Renuka Sugars
Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, HAL, Cipla, HPCL, Eicher, Polycab, Manappuram, Indraprastha Gas
ONGC: The company said it has discovered oil and gas reserves in Amrit and Moonga exploration blocks in Mumbai Offshore on the Arabian Sea. Detailed assessment of the discoveries is in progress.
Mahindra & Mahindra: The auto major reported a 18.54% jump year-on-year in production volumes during April at 58,644 units, whereas sales increased 40.86% to 60,481 units compared to the corresponding months of last year. Exports slumped 32.93% in annual terms to 1,813 units.
GMR Airports Infrastructure: Passenger traffic at five airports managed by the company increased 33% year-on-year to 97.67 lakh during April. Meanwhile, aircraft movement at these airports saw 22% rise to 64,600 during last month.
Reliance Industries/Bharti Airtel/Vodafone Idea: As per TRAI data, Reliance Jio added 10.05 lakh subscribers, while Bharti Airtel gained 9.83 lakh users in February. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea lost 10.26 lakh subscribers during the month under review.
NBCC (India): The company received total business of Rs 1,264.48 crore in April.
HDFC Bank: The Mumbai bench of NCLT admitted insolvency plea by HDFC Bank against Eurolife Healthcare over a default of Rs 45.11 crore.
IPCA Laboratories: The Mumbai bench of NCLT approved the merger of Ramdev and Tonira Exports with the company.
Bharti Airtel: The board of the company will meet on May 16 to consider and approve dividend for the financial year 2022-23, along with the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31.
KPI Green Energy: KPIG Energia, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, won a commercial order for a 35 MW power plant from Creative Technologies. It also commissioned a 7.2 MW wind-solar hybrid power project for Nouveau Jewellery, Surat.
ITI: The company allotted 1.13 crore shares at Rs 94.61 apiece to the central government in lieu of capital grant worth Rs 107 crore.
Offering
Nexus Select Trust REIT: The issue was subscribed 5.7 times on the final day, as per data shared by Axis Capital, one of the lead managers. The QIB portion was subscribed 5.1 times, whereas the portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 6.6 times.
Block Deals
Titan Co.: Sector Investment Funds bought 1.2 lakh shares (0.01%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) sold 1.2 lakh shares (0.01%) at Rs 2,745.45 apiece.
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co.: Sector Investment Funds bought 2.68 lakh shares (0.03%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) sold 2.68 lakh shares (0.03%) at Rs 989.60 apiece.
Affle (India): Sector Investment Funds bought 1.69 lakh shares (0.13%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) sold 1.69 lakh shares (0.13%) at Rs 936.80 apiece.
Devyani International: Sector Investment Funds bought 9.07 lakh shares (0.08%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) sold 9.07 lakh shares (0.08%) at Rs 175.85 apiece.
Jubilant Foodworks: Sector Investment Funds bought 5.7 lakh shares (0.09%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) sold 5.7 lakh shares (0.09%) at Rs 469.15 apiece.
Varun Beverages: Sector Investment Funds bought 2.71 lakh shares (0.04%), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) sold 2.71 lakh shares (0.04%) at Rs 1,606.40 apiece.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Tech Mahindra: To meet investors and analysts on May 15, 17, 25 and 31.
Century Textiles & Industries: To meet investors and analysts on May 15 and 16.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: 360 ONE WAM, Aptus Value Housing Finance India
Ex-Date Income Distribution (InvIT): IRB InvIT Fund
Ex-Date EGM: Steel Exchange India
Record Date Interim Dividend: 360 ONE WAM, Aptus Value Housing Finance India
Record Date Income Distribution (InvIT): IRB InvIT Fund
Insider Trading
Usha Martin: Promoter Peterhouse Investments sold 1.25 lakh shares on May 10.
F&O Cues
Nifty May futures ended at 18,356, a premium of 10.50 points.
Nifty May futures rose 5.01% and 11,148 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank May futures ended at 43,490, a premium of 175.05 points.
Nifty Bank May futures rose 7.13% and 6,183 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Bharat Heavy Electricals, Canara Bank, Manappuram Finance, Punjab National Bank
Securities removed from the ban period: Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
Money Market Updates
Rupee closed 0.12% lower against the U.S. dollar at Rs 82.09 on Thursday, compared to Wednesday’s close of 81.99.
Research Reports
IT Services Stocks - Attractive Payout Yield To Buffer Near-Term Macro Pain: Motilal Oswal
Shyam Metalics — Multi-Fold, Multi-Faceted Growth: ICICI Securities
UltraTech Cement - Volume Growth Robust; Gaining Market Share: Motilal Oswal
Sansera Engineering — Catalysts In Place For Earnings Growth Acceleration: ICICI Securities