Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On May 12

Stocks in Asia are set for a muted open after a mixed U.S. session that saw treasuries and the dollar rally on signals of a cooling jobs market and renewed concerns about the health of regional lenders.

Equity futures in Hong Kong advanced, while those for Japan and Australia were little changed and U.S. contracts were stable in early Asian trade. The S&P 500 slid 0.2% on Thursday following jobs and inflation data, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 added 0.3% after Google parent Alphabet Inc. showcased its artificial intelligence tools.

Data showed U.S. initial jobless claims reached the highest since October 2021 while producer prices rose 0.2% in April, trailing economists’ estimates for a 0.3% increase.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasuries in U.S. was trading at 3.38%. Crude prices fell over 1% below $75-mark, while Bitcoin declined to 27,000-level.

At 5:20 a.m., the Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was down 0.34% at 18,287.5.

Index provider MSCI Inc. added three India stocks to its emerging markets index on Friday as part of its May review. Defence manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics, hospital chain operator Max Healthcare Institute and auto components maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings were added to the index under the quarterly rejig, a statement from the index provider showed. Notably, Max Healthcare has been upgraded from small cap index to mid cap index. The changes in the index will come into effect from June 1, 2023.

Domestic benchmark indices closed the day in red, dragged by index heavyweights Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd.

The Indian rupee closed lower against the U.S. dollar amid a stronger greenback and rising crude prices.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the eleventh day and bought equities worth Rs 837.21 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors remained sellers for a second day, and sold stocks worth Rs 200.09 crore, snapping two-day buying streak, the NSE data showed.