Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 9

BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 9
Stocks in the news, big brokerage calls of the day, complete trade setup and much more!
09 Mar 2023, 5:00 AM IST
(Source: Unsplash)
(Source: Unsplash)
U.S. stocks wavered as Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that no decision has been made on the pace of quantitative tightening. The S&P 500 was little changed, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was up 0.4% by midday in New York. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.95%.

Crude price declined 1.5%, while gold prices were little changed. Bitcoin rose 0.2% to trade around the $22,100 level.

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Wednesday after rebounding in late trade, led by gains in auto, energy, and bank stocks.

The Indian rupee ended its two-day rally against the U.S. dollar as the greenback strengthened.

Stocks To Watch

  • State Bank of India: The bank raised Rs 3,717 crore through its third AT-1 bond issuance during the current financial year at coupon rate of 8.25%.

  • Bharat Forge: The company through its subsidiary Kalyani Powertrain inaugurated its first e-bike manufacturing facility at MIDC, Chakan with annual production capacity of 60,000 units and scalable to 1 lakh units.

  • Aptus Value Housing Finance India: The company denied being part of any negotiation to handover management control to Cholamandalam.

  • Sequent Scientific: The transaction contemplated under the agreement to acquire 100% stake in Tineta Pharma has not been materialised, and the acquisition will not happen.

  • Ramkrishna Forgings: The company incorporated a subsidiary—RKFL Engineering Industry—to implement the resolution plan under corporate insolvency resolution process for JMT Auto.

  • ISMT: R Poornalingam resigned as an independent director of the company, with effect from March 8, 2023.

Block Deals

  • Kirloskar Oil Engines: Subhkam Ventures I bought 10.25 lakh shares (0.71%), Sundaram Trading and Investment bought 3.14 lakh shares (0.22%), Alpna Enterprises bought 3.14 lakh shares (0.22%), Khazana Tradelinks bought 3.75 lakh shares (0.26%), Cybage Software bought 9.32 lakh shares (0.64%), Antique Securities bought 3.15 lakh shares (0.22%), Aurigin Master Fund bought 3.11 lakh shares (0.21%), Birla Sunlife Insurance Company bought 17.08 lakh shares (1.18%), BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 12.42 lakh shares (0.86%), DSP Mutual Fund bought 24.84 lakh shares (1.72%), East Lane Capital bought 4.66 lakh shares (0.32%), Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund bought 13.98 lakh shares (0.97%), HSBC Mutual Fund bought 15.53 lakh shares (1.07%), ITI Mutual Fund bought 4.66 lakh shares (0.32%), Jagdish Naresh Master bought 3.85 lakh shares (0.27%), JM Financial Mutual Fund bought 3.11 lakh shares (0.21%), Max Life Insurance Company bought 29.5 lakh shares (2.04%), Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 23.29 lakh shares (1.61%), Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 35.71 lakh shares (2.47%), Sageone Investment Managers bought 5 lakh shares (0.35%), Societe Generale bought 3.11 lakh shares (0.21%), The Regents Of The University Of California bought 4.66 lakh shares (0.32%), Urjita Jagdish Master bought 3.14 lakh shares (0.22%), Nomura Indian Stock Mother Fund bought 15.84 lakh shares (1.09%), Jyotsna Gautam Kulkarni sold 1.3 crore shares (8.96%), Nihal Gautam Kulkarni sold 63.67 lakh shares (4.4%), Ambar Gautam Kulkarni sold 62.85 lakh shares (4.34%) at Rs 322 apiece.

Bulk Deals

  • Jindal Stainless: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF bought 33.7 lakh shares (0.64%) at Rs 309.42 apiece.

  • Shriram Finance: Small Cap World Fund Inc. bought 20.26 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 1,225.1 apiece, New World Fund Inc. bought 50.72 lakh shares (1.35%) at Rs 1,225.1 apiece, Dynasty Acquisition (FPI) sold 83.5 lakh shares (2.23%) at Rs 1,225.41 apiece on NSE. Arkaig Acquisition (FPI) sold 24.99 lakh shares (0.67%) at Rs 1,225.01 apiece on BSE.

Who’s Meeting Whom

  • Sonata Software: To meet investors and analysts on March 9.

  • UltraTech Cement: To meet investors and analysts on March 9.

  • Crisil: To meet investors and analysts on March 9 and 14.

  • PVR: To meet investors and analysts on March 9.

Trading Tweaks

  • Ex-Date Amalgamation: Jindal Stainless (Hisar)

  • Record-Date Amalgamation: Jindal Stainless (Hisar)

  • Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Adani Enterprises, Adani Power Adani Wilmar, DB Realty, Kiri Industries, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)

Insider Trades

  • Mukand: Promoter group Baroda Industries bought 8,172 shares between March 2-3.

F&O Cues

  • Nifty March futures ended at 17,798 a premium of 23.75 points.

  • Nifty March futures rose 3.89% and 7,616 shares in Open Interest.

  • Nifty Bank March futures ended at 41,740 a premium of 222.20 points.

  • Nifty Bank March futures rose 2.71% and 2,430 shares in Open Interest.

  • Securities added to the ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills

  • Securities removed from the ban period: Nil

Money Market Update

  • Rupee closed 0.17% lower against the U.S. dollar at 82.05 on Wednesday, compared to Monday’s close of 81.92.

Research Reports

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

