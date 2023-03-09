Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 9
U.S. stocks wavered as Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that no decision has been made on the pace of quantitative tightening. The S&P 500 was little changed, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was up 0.4% by midday in New York. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.95%.
Crude price declined 1.5%, while gold prices were little changed. Bitcoin rose 0.2% to trade around the $22,100 level.
Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Wednesday after rebounding in late trade, led by gains in auto, energy, and bank stocks.
The Indian rupee ended its two-day rally against the U.S. dollar as the greenback strengthened.
Stocks To Watch
State Bank of India: The bank raised Rs 3,717 crore through its third AT-1 bond issuance during the current financial year at coupon rate of 8.25%.
Bharat Forge: The company through its subsidiary Kalyani Powertrain inaugurated its first e-bike manufacturing facility at MIDC, Chakan with annual production capacity of 60,000 units and scalable to 1 lakh units.
Aptus Value Housing Finance India: The company denied being part of any negotiation to handover management control to Cholamandalam.
Sequent Scientific: The transaction contemplated under the agreement to acquire 100% stake in Tineta Pharma has not been materialised, and the acquisition will not happen.
Ramkrishna Forgings: The company incorporated a subsidiary—RKFL Engineering Industry—to implement the resolution plan under corporate insolvency resolution process for JMT Auto.
ISMT: R Poornalingam resigned as an independent director of the company, with effect from March 8, 2023.
Block Deals
Kirloskar Oil Engines: Subhkam Ventures I bought 10.25 lakh shares (0.71%), Sundaram Trading and Investment bought 3.14 lakh shares (0.22%), Alpna Enterprises bought 3.14 lakh shares (0.22%), Khazana Tradelinks bought 3.75 lakh shares (0.26%), Cybage Software bought 9.32 lakh shares (0.64%), Antique Securities bought 3.15 lakh shares (0.22%), Aurigin Master Fund bought 3.11 lakh shares (0.21%), Birla Sunlife Insurance Company bought 17.08 lakh shares (1.18%), BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 12.42 lakh shares (0.86%), DSP Mutual Fund bought 24.84 lakh shares (1.72%), East Lane Capital bought 4.66 lakh shares (0.32%), Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund bought 13.98 lakh shares (0.97%), HSBC Mutual Fund bought 15.53 lakh shares (1.07%), ITI Mutual Fund bought 4.66 lakh shares (0.32%), Jagdish Naresh Master bought 3.85 lakh shares (0.27%), JM Financial Mutual Fund bought 3.11 lakh shares (0.21%), Max Life Insurance Company bought 29.5 lakh shares (2.04%), Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 23.29 lakh shares (1.61%), Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 35.71 lakh shares (2.47%), Sageone Investment Managers bought 5 lakh shares (0.35%), Societe Generale bought 3.11 lakh shares (0.21%), The Regents Of The University Of California bought 4.66 lakh shares (0.32%), Urjita Jagdish Master bought 3.14 lakh shares (0.22%), Nomura Indian Stock Mother Fund bought 15.84 lakh shares (1.09%), Jyotsna Gautam Kulkarni sold 1.3 crore shares (8.96%), Nihal Gautam Kulkarni sold 63.67 lakh shares (4.4%), Ambar Gautam Kulkarni sold 62.85 lakh shares (4.34%) at Rs 322 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Jindal Stainless: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF bought 33.7 lakh shares (0.64%) at Rs 309.42 apiece.
Shriram Finance: Small Cap World Fund Inc. bought 20.26 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 1,225.1 apiece, New World Fund Inc. bought 50.72 lakh shares (1.35%) at Rs 1,225.1 apiece, Dynasty Acquisition (FPI) sold 83.5 lakh shares (2.23%) at Rs 1,225.41 apiece on NSE. Arkaig Acquisition (FPI) sold 24.99 lakh shares (0.67%) at Rs 1,225.01 apiece on BSE.
Who’s Meeting Whom
Sonata Software: To meet investors and analysts on March 9.
UltraTech Cement: To meet investors and analysts on March 9.
Crisil: To meet investors and analysts on March 9 and 14.
PVR: To meet investors and analysts on March 9.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Amalgamation: Jindal Stainless (Hisar)
Record-Date Amalgamation: Jindal Stainless (Hisar)
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Adani Enterprises, Adani Power Adani Wilmar, DB Realty, Kiri Industries, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
Insider Trades
Mukand: Promoter group Baroda Industries bought 8,172 shares between March 2-3.
F&O Cues
Nifty March futures ended at 17,798 a premium of 23.75 points.
Nifty March futures rose 3.89% and 7,616 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank March futures ended at 41,740 a premium of 222.20 points.
Nifty Bank March futures rose 2.71% and 2,430 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
Money Market Update
Rupee closed 0.17% lower against the U.S. dollar at 82.05 on Wednesday, compared to Monday’s close of 81.92.
Research Reports
Syrma SGS Tech- Well Positioned To Capitalise On Strong Industry Tailwinds: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage
Jubilant FoodWorks' Popeyes - Right Ingredients For Significant Ramp-Up: ICICI Securities
Balkrishna Industries - India’s Off-Highway Tyre Exports On Gradual Recovery Path: ICICI Securities
Sirca Paints - Long-Term Prospects Remain Positive: HDFC Securities
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.