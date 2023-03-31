Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 31

U.S. stocks pared gains after Federal Reserve officials hinted at more monetary tightening to tame inflation even amid turbulence in the banking sector.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 2:13 p.m. New York time on Thursday, while tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was trading 0.6% higher. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.55%. The West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.2% to $74.54 a barrel, while the The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%.

The Indian markets were shut on account of Ram Navami. On Wednesday, domestic benchmark indices recovered from their respective intraday lows in the last hour of trade after a volatile session.

Indian rupee snapped its two-day rally against U.S. dollar amid rising crude prices and a stronger greenback in overseas market.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers for the second straight day and mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,245.39 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after a day and bought equities worth Rs 822.99 crore, the NSE data showed.