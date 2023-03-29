Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 29

U.S. stocks declined amid uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s direction on interest rates. The S&P 500 was down 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9% by 1:19 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis point to 3.55%.

Crude rose 1.4%, while gold prices gained 1%. Bitcoin declined 0.9% to trade below $26,800 level.

Indian benchmark index Sensex closed 0.07% lower, while the Nifty declined 0.2% as gains in banking and metal stocks were offset by losses in realty, telecom and utilities stocks.

The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar for the second day in a row, tracking weakness of the foreign unit in overseas markets.

Foreign institutional investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 1,531.1 crore during the day. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors turned net sellers snapping their 13-day buying streak and sold stocks worth Rs 156.1 crore, the NSE data showed.