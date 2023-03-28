Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 28

Dilip Buildcon: The company has been chosen as the lowest bidder by the National Highways Authority of India for development of six-lane access controlled greenfield highway along a section of Bengaluru-Vijayawada economic corridor from Audireddipalle to Mallapalle in Andhra Pradesh. The bid project cost is Rs 780.12 crore.

PNC Infratech: The company has been declared the lowest bidder for the construction of a four-lane highway from Singraur Uphar to Baranpur Kadipur Ichauli in Uttar Pradesh. The project bid stands at Rs 819 crore.

SJVN: The company has received a loan of 15 billion Japanese yen (around Rs 915 crore) from Japan Bank for International Cooperation under the latter’s Global action for Reconciling Economic growth and Environmental preservation programme. The funds will be used to finance solar power projects in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Nestle India: The board will consider and approve an interim dividend for the year 2023 on April 12.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company will sell 25.65 lakh shares of Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers, and Infocyber India, the other shareholder of the insurance brokerage, will sell 25.64 lakh shares to Edme Services at an enterprise value of Rs 455 crore.

Allcargo Logistics: The company will buy 1.50 lakh shares of Gati-Kintetsu Express, representing 30% of the entire shareholding of the latter for Rs 406.71 crore. The deal includes purchasing 1.3 lakh shares (26%) from KWE-Kintetsu World Express (S) and 20,000 shares (4%) from KWE Kintetsu Express.

India Pesticides: The company received technical equivalence certification in the European Union for its newly commissioned herbicide technical product, which will bolster its export revenue.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company opened its fifth hotel in Kerala under the brand ‘Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels’. The 42-room property will be managed by the company’s subsidiary Carnation Hotels.

One97 Communications: Paytm Payments Bank is allowing its users to make payments on every UPI QR codes and online merchant where UPI payments are accepted on the back of wallet interoperability guidelines by NPCI. The payments bank will earn 1.1% interchange revenue on payments by Paytm Wallet customers.

The Phoenix Mills: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested Rs 160 crore in the company as the second tranche of the Rs 1,350 crore funding agreed to in November 2021.

Adani Enterprises: AMG Media Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, completed acquisition of 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media for a cash consideration of Rs 47.84 crore.

CreditAccess Grameen: The company allotted 26.75 lakh shares to eligible shareholders under the merger deal with Madura Micro Finance.

NDTV: The company appointed former SEBI Chairman Upendra Kumar Sinha and Welspun CEO Dipali Goenka as additional directors till March 26, 2025.

Axis Bank: The administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India, one of the promoters of the bank, has requested to be reclassified as a public shareholder. SUUTI has withdrawn the nomination of its nominee director on the bank’s board and surrendered its right to appoint one.