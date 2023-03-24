Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 24

U.S. stocks pared gains from earlier in the day as banking stocks dragged following the testimony of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen before a Senate subcommittee regarding the banking crisis. The S&P 500 was up 0.9% by 1:13 p.m. in New York, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose 1.8% with traders moving to large tech stocks. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis point to 3.45%.

Crude fell 1.1%, while gold prices zoomed 2.3%. Bitcoin surged 3.7% to trade around $28,400 level.

The Indian benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—snapped their two-day rally on the back of a volatile session to close 0.5% and 0.44% lower, respectively.

Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar, closing at its highest level in seven days, as the greenback came under pressure in overseas markets with a dovish Federal Reserve.