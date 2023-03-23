Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 23
U.S. stocks erased gains after surging minutes post the 25-basis-point Fed hike. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was up 0.58%.
Both the Indian benchmark indices—Sensex and Nifty—closed around 0.2% higher, with pharma, healthcare and PSU stocks leading the rally.
The currency markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Gudi Padwa celebrations.
Stocks To Watch
Hindustan Aeronautics: The central government will sell up to 3.5% stake in the company via offer for sale route on March 23 and March 24 at a price of Rs 2,450 per share.
Hero MotoCorp: The company will hike prices for certain motorcycles and scooters from April 1 to cover cost increases on account of transition to On-Board Diagnostic II. The price hike will be around 2% and vary by specific models and markets.
Larsen & Toubro: The company signed an agreement with France-based McPhy Energy for a long-term partnership where the latter will grant an exclusive manufacturing license of its pressurised alkaline electrolyser technology to the former, including future product upgrades.
Reliance Industries: Reliance Consumer Products, the FMCG arm of the company’s retail subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures, expanded its FMCG portfolio with the launch of personal and home care products.
Power Grid Corporation of India: The company acquired six special purpose vehicles from REC Power Development and Consultancy for a cumulative consideration of Rs 80.23 crore. The SPVs have been mostly formed for the construction of Transmission Projects in Khavda region of Gujarat.
GR Infraprojects: The company emerged as the lowest bidder for six-laning of Surat-Nashik-Ahmednagar-Solapur greenfield stretch from Hasapur to Badadal in Maharashtra at a cost of Rs 872.17 crore. It has also been selected for construction of civil works at the Dibang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh for Rs 3,637.12 crore.
PNC Infratech: The company’s subsidiary Sonauli Gorakhpur Highway received the appointed date of March 6, 2023 for the four-laning of Sonauli-Gorakhpur section of NH-29 national highway in Uttar Pradesh.
Coromandel International: The board approved the company’s foray into contract development and manufacturing organisation business and speciality and industrial chemicals. The board also approved scaling up the company’s crop protection chemicals business.
HG Infra Engineering: The company has been selected as the lowest bidder by the National Highways Authority of India for the construction of six-lane greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway from Lepo village in Jharkhand to Kamlapur village on the Jharkhand-West Bengal border. The estimated project cost is Rs 764.01 crore.
Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company will delist 5.68 lakh Global Depository Receipts, representing 0.12% of its paid-up capital, from Luxembourg Stock Exchange due to low trading volume.
Chalet Hotels: The company will acquire 100% stake of Sonmil Industries for 74.65 crore and 82.28% stake in The Dukes Retreat. Sonmil owns the land in Khandala where The Dukes Retreat runs a property.
Nazara Technologies: Absolute Sports, a subsidiary of the company and the parent of sports news platform Sportskeeda, will acquire 73.27% in Pro Football Network, which is the third ranked platform for coverage and analysis of National Football League in the U.S.
Block Deals
Max Financial Services: New York Life Insurance Company bought 15 lakh shares (0.43%), Max Ventures Investment Holdings sold 15 lakh shares (0.43%) at Rs 629.75 apiece.
Dhampur Sugar Mills: Saraswati Properties bought 10.35 lakh shares (1.56%), Deepa Goel sold 10.35 lakh shares (1.56%) at Rs 213 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Kajaria Ceramics: Small Cap World Fund sold 12.5 lakh shares (0.79%) at Rs 1,040.03 apiece.
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: Polar Capital Funds sold 11.06 lakh shares (1.38%) at Rs 1,300.03 apiece.
Who’s Meeting Whom
JK Tyre Industries: To meet investors and analysts on March 23.
HG Infra Engineering: To meet investors and analysts on March 23.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Mishra Dhatu Nigam
Record Date Interim Dividend: Mishra Dhatu Nigam
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Adani Power
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: GRM Overseas
Insider Trading
HCL Technologies: Promoter Vama Sundari Investments Delhi bought 96,593 shares on March 16.
Jai Corp: Promoter Ruchi Jain Hanasoge bought 4.73 lakh shares between March 17 and 20.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment: Promoter group Hercules Hoists bought 28,460 shares between March 17 and 20.
Greaves Cotton: Promoter Karun Carpets bought 1.19 lakh shares between March 21 and 22.
Zydus Wellness: Promoter Zydus Family Trust bought 89,087 shares on March 21.
Sobha: Promoter Puthan NC Menon bought 20,000 shares on March 20.
Pledge Share Details
Jindal Steel & Power: Promoter group Siddeshwari Tradex 13.5 lakh shares created a pledge of March 21.
F&O Cues
Nifty March futures ended at 17,183.95, a premium of 23.8 points.
Nifty March futures fell 6.03% and 14,839 shares in Open Interest.
Nifty Bank March futures ended at 40,093.05, a premium of 46.2 points.
Nifty Bank March futures fell 9.57% and 9,880 shares in Open Interest.
Securities added to the ban period: Biocon, Indiabulls Housing Finance
Securities removed from the ban period: Nil
Money Market Update
Money markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Gudi Padwa. Rupee had closed 0.03% lower at 82.67 on Tuesday.
Research Reports
SBI - Margin Outlook Positive; Aiming For Sustainable RoA Of More Than 1%: Motilal Oswal
IT Sector Check - Sell Into ‘Delayed Landing’ Outperformance; Customer Health Deteriorating: Nirmal Bang
Shree Cement - Focused On Improving Margins, Scale: ICICI Securities
Cement Price Stable Amid A Respite In Fuel Prices: Motilal Oswal