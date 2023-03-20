Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On March 20

U.S. stocks dropped while bonds rallied as major banks restricted trades with Credit Suisse Group after a difficult week for the banking major. The S&P 500 fell 1.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was down 0.8% by 2:42 p.m. in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 18 basis point to 3.39%.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.2%, while gold prices rose 3.2%. Bitcoin rose 7.2% to trade around $26,500 level.

For the second consecutive day, Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed in the green after braving volatility for the day.

The Indian rupee ended in green against the U.S. dollar on the last day of the week, ending a five-day losing streak, on the back of rise in domestic equities.